Three people have died after being struck by lightning in Parsa district on Tuesday morning.The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Raghubir Yadav of Sakhuwa Prasauni rural municipality-4, Dewarbana and 27-year-old Rasul Aad Gadi of Paterwa Sugauli rural municipality-1, Gadiyani.They were struck this morning when they had gone to graze their buffaloes.They were grazing buffaloes when they were hit by the lighting.Other four people have sustained injuries in the incident. Of them, the condition of Rajbanshi Mahara is said to be critical. He is undergoing treatment at Narayani Hospital.Similarly, a 50-year-old Asaturni Devi Tharuni of Jirabhwani rural municipality-3 died after being struck by lightning while planting paddy seedlings this morning, said police.