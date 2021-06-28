© RT



First came intense, unprecedented heat, as Moscow baked in temperatures of 36°C (96°F) over the weekend. Then, on Monday afternoon, it was another story altogether, with flash rains flooding the city and causing traffic gridlock.In Shchelkovo, just to the east of Moscow, lightning struck a transformer substation in a residential area, causing a deafening bang and a fire.One of the capital's main thoroughfares, Vernadsky Avenue, was turned into a lake, and became impassable by car.At Yasenevo Metro Station, in the south of the city, water poured down the steps, flooding the concourse. The station was forced to close.Nearby, a shopping center was turned into a waterfall and shoppers were drenched as rain cascaded through the ceilingJust outside the city, heavy winds destroyed everything in their path, even bringing down a crane at a construction site.On Pravda Street, in the northern suburbs, heavy winds caused the roof of a building to collapse onto the street, with debris landing on cars.However, one of the city's more daring residents welcomed the rain as an opportunity to go for a swim.