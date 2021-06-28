Earth Changes
Bulgaria - Flash floods in Sliven Province after 60mm (2.3 inches) of rain in 1 hour
Floodlist
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 10:05 UTC
Officials say as much as 60 mm of rain fell in the space of just 1 hour in the municipality of Kotel. The ensuing floods damaged property and vehicles.
Officials reported damage to homes and businesses, with flood water up to 1 metre deep. Local media reported more than 200 houses were damaged, 50 of them severely. A museum and a power substation were also damaged.
Several people evacuated their homes after floods in the nearby village of Ticha.
The government of Sliven Province said power supply was interrupted in parts of the municipality of Tvarditsa after storm damage.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Bulgaria - Flash floods in Sliven Province after 60mm (2.3 inches) of rain in 1 hour
- Communists Rally Against 'Mandatory' Vaccination In Hard-Hit Moscow
- Sajid Javid: priority is ending pandemic 'as soon as possible'
- Biden: My threat not to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill was not intended as a veto threat
- Collapsed Florida building flagged for 'major structural damage' in 2018 - 4 people dead, 159 missing UPDATES
- Bill Maher slams tech giants for limiting COVID-19 info: 'Ivermectin isn't a registered Republican'
- 'The government are philistines': Elton John hits out at UK ministers over post-Brexit music struggles
- Gwen Berry turns back to US flag during national anthem at Olympic trials, says she was 'set-up'
- Rochester Antifa member pleads guilty for posting IED recipe and inciting riots
- HUGE anti-lockdown protest hits London, as city braces for weekend of demonstrations
- More churches burn down on Canada indigenous land
- Stunning video of chameleon-like abilities of cephalopods
- Impressive mammatus clouds appear over Warsaw, Poland
- Waterspout spotted off Florida's southwest amid summer storms
- Singapore offering citizens a 'new normal' once enough submit to frequent Covid vaccinations & relentless testing
- Secret British military docs 'found near BUS STOP' reveal UK foresaw furious Russian reaction to Crimea incursion
- Protesters hold 'Trump Won' signs as Harris arrives in El Paso for her first border visit
- Trump accuses 'woke' US generals of focusing on CRT rather than tackling 'enemies'
- Leaked cable: Hillary Clinton privately warned France that Wuhan P4 lab may lead to bioweapon research
- New York AG reaches $230M opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson
- Sajid Javid: priority is ending pandemic 'as soon as possible'
- Biden: My threat not to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill was not intended as a veto threat
- Singapore offering citizens a 'new normal' once enough submit to frequent Covid vaccinations & relentless testing
- Secret British military docs 'found near BUS STOP' reveal UK foresaw furious Russian reaction to Crimea incursion
- Protesters hold 'Trump Won' signs as Harris arrives in El Paso for her first border visit
- Trump accuses 'woke' US generals of focusing on CRT rather than tackling 'enemies'
- Leaked cable: Hillary Clinton privately warned France that Wuhan P4 lab may lead to bioweapon research
- New York AG reaches $230M opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson
- There is no good reason why Israel should not be under sanctions
- World War III imminent?
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: China Did it! Or Did They? Whose Pandemic is it Anyway?!
- Déjà vu all over again: The Taliban tide rolls on ahead of US withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Colombia's Presidential helicopter comes under fire
- Russia warns US against military drills in Black Sea as destroyer enters region amid multinational exercise
- America's social order is unraveling
- Iran tells IAEA to check entitlement after agency demands 'immediate response' over inspection deal
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister plans to meet with US ambassador to 'normalize' diplomatic work
- That sinking feeling: Bojo's decision to send a warship to Crimea shows lonely Brexit Britain is lost at sea
- UK health sec caught breaking lockdown during affair with aide RESIGNS, mistresses brother & father linked with NHS and pharmaceutical industry
- With Bezos at the helm, democracy dies at the Washington Post editorial board
- Communists Rally Against 'Mandatory' Vaccination In Hard-Hit Moscow
- Collapsed Florida building flagged for 'major structural damage' in 2018 - 4 people dead, 159 missing UPDATES
- Bill Maher slams tech giants for limiting COVID-19 info: 'Ivermectin isn't a registered Republican'
- 'The government are philistines': Elton John hits out at UK ministers over post-Brexit music struggles
- Gwen Berry turns back to US flag during national anthem at Olympic trials, says she was 'set-up'
- Rochester Antifa member pleads guilty for posting IED recipe and inciting riots
- HUGE anti-lockdown protest hits London, as city braces for weekend of demonstrations
- More churches burn down on Canada indigenous land
- Saudi Arabia releases two womens rights activists that it had charged with 'terrorism'
- Key witness in Assange case admits to lies in indictment
- Surgeon fired by College of Medicine for voicing safety concerns about Covid shots for children
- We are on front lines of the Biden-Harris border disaster, say three South Texas residents
- Riots in Lebanon over economy injures 10 soldiers, protesters
- With growing international pro-Palestinian support, illegal settlers may drag Israel into a war it cannot handle
- Media continue fake news campaign against Mercola
- More lethal fentanyl found along the border this year than all of 2020
- A "leap" toward humanity's destruction
- War heroes or murderers? Damning and sickening revelations about the conduct of Aussie troops in Afghanistan just keep mounting
- 3 dead after knife attack by Somali immigrant in Germany
- Latest anti-lockdown protests hit London
- Bolivian ex-Minister of Defence plotted a second coup using US mercenaries
- Dragon Man: Large ancient skull from China could be new human species
- Documents reveal CIA support for anti-Iranian propaganda film Argo, butchering of history
- Nesher Ramla Homo type - a prehistoric human previously unknown to science
- Comet strike 13,000-years-ago may have sparked civilisation shift
- Being Anglo-Saxon was a matter of language and culture, not genetics
- They've done this before: Five past cases of FBI incitement
- The lush reservoirs of the ancient Maya
- On Nasser's fight for Arab independence and a free Palestine
- Mystery of dark-age grave exhumations probed by archeologists
- 35,000 year old cave paintings may depict ice age sign language
- The Fall of Phaethon - Long published field evidence supports Bronze Age Bavarian impact
- New method reveals inherited genes from Neanderthals
- Research team finds 9,000-year-old stone artifacts in Lake Huron
- Indecipherable, archaic Iberian writing found on lead plate thought to date to 3rd century BC
- New research suggests Polynesians discovered Antarctica over 1,300 years ago
- Rare 1181 supernova left behind a 'zombie star' remnant
- Large residential area discovered at 'German Stonehenge'
- The Etruscan Pyramid
- New insights into survival of ancient peoples in Australia's Western Desert
- Stunning video of chameleon-like abilities of cephalopods
- Evolution of extinct miniature elephants of Sicily revealed through first-ever DNA recovered
- Research shows scientists may need to rethink which genes control aging
- An arc of galaxies 3 billion light-years long may challenge cosmological theories
- More intense and frequent thunderstorms linked to global climate variability
- The Imperial College graph: Covid infections declined before lockdown and INCREASED under it
- Flashback: Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
- First remote surgery conducted by indigenous technology in Iran with dog as trialist
- Incoming visitor from the Oort cloud could be among the largest comets ever documented
- Is dark matter real, or have we misunderstood gravity?
- 'Conservation' project of Tasmanian devils wipes out island's penguin population
- Glacier blood? Watermelon Snow? Whatever it's called, snow shouldn't be so red
- Deep-sea creature with EIGHT jaws is a "totally unique" animal
- Science and Consensus
- There's more to genes than DNA
- Butterflies cross the Sahara in longest-known insect migration
- Scientists find most PCR test results do not indicate infectious virus, question test's status as "Gold Standard"
- Supernova seen three times due gravitational lensing
- Another language found in life: Immune signaling
- The 27.5-million-year cycle of catastrophic geologic activity
- Bulgaria - Flash floods in Sliven Province after 60mm (2.3 inches) of rain in 1 hour
- Impressive mammatus clouds appear over Warsaw, Poland
- Waterspout spotted off Florida's southwest amid summer storms
- Three killed, another 3 injured in bear attack in Jharkhand, India
- Cars abandoned as floods hit Dearborn, Michigan
- 5,000 racing pigeons mysteriously vanish en route in UK, breeders speculate "atmospheric conditions" may be to blame
- Texas hailstone, over 6 inches in diameter, confirmed as new state record
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Against all odds
- Severe weather events sweep through Poland
- Severe storm and flood in Lviv, Ukraine
- 'Tornado' damages homes and triggers flash floods in east London
- Waterspout filmed off the coast of South Sulawesi, Indonesia
- 2 people killed in floods in Kumasi, Ghana
- Danger and demons: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
- Noctilucent Clouds observed from Granada, southern Spain, for first time
- French weather: Floods, tornados, hailstones...and now snow in June
- Best of the Web: A record amount of snow and ice was added yesterday in Greenland - 4 gigatons in one day
- Wildfires explode in the US West: At least 50 wildfires burn
- Heavy rains cause severe flooding in Caracas and Miranda, Venezuela
- 1 dead, 1 missing as floods and landslides affect thousands across Colombia
- Loud bang heard, green light seen in northern Thailand could be a bolide
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- WHO: 'Children Should Not Be Vaccinated for the Moment'
- FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
- Hope for IBS sufferers as new study suggests synthetic tarantula venom could help treat condition
- Best of the Web: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines likely linked to rare heart condition in kids: CDC panel
- Do doctors understand probability?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Physicians and Researchers Speak Out
- CDC senior scientist: 'We trashed data showing vaccine-autism link in African-American boys'
- Viral Twitter post claims 13yo died of 'cardiac event' as doctors consider link between rare heart condition & vaccine in boys
- SOTT Focus: Should You Get Vaccinated?
- Inventor of mRNA technology: Vaccine causes lipid nanoparticles to accumulate in 'high concentrations' in ovaries
- A group of parents sent their kids' face masks to a lab for analysis - here's what they found
- Large BCG trials underway after indications that century-old TB vaccine offers an immune boost against Covid-19
- New drug cuts deaths among patients with no Covid antibodies
- Astra's antibody fails to prevent COVID-19 symptoms in study
- South African woman gives birth to 10 babies in Pretoria - reports
- Trump was right about hydroxychloroquine all along: New study shows drug touted by former president can increase COVID survival rates by 200%
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Big Revelations in the Fauci Emails
- Rosemary Frei: HIV Now Sets the Pace in the Bogus-vaxx Race
- Gambling with the lives of children to protect adults
- The killer in the bloodstream: the "spike protein"
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
Quote of the Day
It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creeds into law if it acquires the political power to do so, and will follow it by suppressing opposition, subverting all education to seize early the minds of the young, and by killing, locking up, or driving underground all heretics.
Recent Comments
So someone that's supposedly high up enough to recieve these documents travels around on buses because they he or she doesn't own a car. Please....
Who cares what the unelected fraudster Geriatric says, he isn't Prez
I wonder what the Q people make of all this? Do they still believe that they are secretly running the show? I remember when they said that there...
Why is anyone still talking about this bitch?
DR. CARRIE MADEJ: TRANSHUMANISM 2.0 - HUMANITY VS A.I. - IS THIS THE ENDGAME FOR HUMANITY?[Link] COVID-19 IS CAUSED BY GRAPHENE OXIDE INTRODUCED...