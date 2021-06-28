© Government of Sliven Province



Dozens of homes were damaged after a torrential downpour in Sliven Province, Bulgaria, 26 June 2021.Officials say as much as 60 mm of rain fell in the space of just 1 hour in the municipality of Kotel. The ensuing floods damaged property and vehicles.Officials reported damage to homes and businesses,. Local media reported more than 200 houses were damaged, 50 of them severely. A museum and a power substation were also damaged.Several people evacuated their homes after floods in the nearby village of Ticha.The government of Sliven Province said power supply was interrupted in parts of the municipality of Tvarditsa after storm damage.