Three villagers, including two siblings, were mauled to death and three others injured in an attack by a wild bear near Barkol village at Burgarh block in Garhwa district on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.The deceased are identified as Anit Gidh (35), his brother Sumit Gidh (38) and Raju Minz (40). Their bodies have been sent to the sadar hospital for the post mortem. Those injured were identified as Chotu Gidh (40), his wife Maryam Lakra (35) and Kamlesh Gidh (30).They are admitted to the sadar hospital and one of them was referred to Rims in Ranchi.Sources said some villagers were returning to their homes in Barkol village when a wild bear attacked them. While some managed to escape, the six were not so lucky and three of them died.Police said all of them were unarmed, except one who had an axe but he lost it in the sudden attack.Soon after receiving information about the attack, a team of forest department officials reached the spot and began an investigation.The district forest officer of Garhwa (south), Sashi Kumar, said, "The family members of all deceased will be given Rs 4 lakh each as compensation while the critically injured will receive Rs 2 lakh each and those with minor injuries will get Rs 50,000 each. The compensation amounts will be paid within a month."