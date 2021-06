© Alamy Stock Photo



They flew the coop — and vanished into thin air.Bird handlers are devastated after a mind-boggling 5,000 homing pigeons seemingly disappeared during a race across the UK."We've seen one of the very worst ever racing days in our history," pigeon hobbyist Richard Sayers wrote in a Facebook post chronicling the feathery fiasco, which occurred Saturday after, over half the avian competitors were still unaccounted for as of last night.It's unclear what prompted the squab squadrons to seemingly vanish into thin air. However, Sayers, whose local pigeon coop reportedly lost as many as 300 birds in the flight-marish phenomenon, saidThis meteorological eventIan Evans, CEO of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association , finds the Bermuda Triangle-esque disappearance especially baffling asHe added that "there was nothing to suggest that any birds would struggle to get home."lamented the bereaved bird boss, 45, who's reportedly owned pigeons since he was 9 years old.Ian Evans, CEO of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association, called the disappearance "unusual."To help re-coop-erate losses, Sayers is imploring "anyone who comes across a racing pigeon to feed, water and let it rest," whereupon "there's an 80% chance the birds will get on their way after a few days," he told the Daily Mail . The North Yorkshire native added that the homing pigeons can be identified by a leg ring denoting their "code and number."To prevent such disasters in the future, Royal Pigeon Racing Association boss Evans