Grzegorz Świszcz from the Government Security Center informed that the State Fire Service recorded 3,148 interventions. Most of them in: voiv. Mazowieckie - 780, Śląskie - 640, Małopolskie - 484 and Lublin - 421. 860 roofs were damaged (630 on residential buildings, 230 on farm buildings). Losses are currently being estimated.
The expert summed up the balance sheet after the recent storms. He said that over 28,000 customers still have no electricity, 860 roofs (630 on residential buildings, 230 on farm buildings) have been damaged. The inhabitants of Libratna and Koniuszowa near Nowy Sącz, where a whirlwind passed through, were the most severely affected . The Voivode of Małopolska, Łukasz Kmita, said that he was after talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who declared that the injured residents would receive immediate aid from the government.
- I am after a conversation with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. There will be immediate government support for residents of towns affected by a whirlwind - assured the voivode.
His deputy added that the losses on 14 facilities were initially estimated, and there are more than 70 buildings waiting to be assessed.
The downpour did not spare Częstochowa either. Heavy rain broke even on Jasna Góra and flooded the floor in the Chapel of Our Lady. - After a very efficient pumping action carried out by the Rescue and Fire Fighting Unit No. 2 of the State Fire Service and cadets from the Central School of the State Fire Service, the situation is under control - was reported on the Sanctuary's Facebook profile.
It looks like the situation will be equally serious on Friday, the Government Center for Security issued a weather alert on the matter, warning of thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rain and local hailstorms. The new alerts mainly concern eastern and southern provinces. Weather forecasters warn against hailstorms in Podkarpacie, Lublin, Silesia, Mazovia, Podlasie and Lesser Poland.
(Translated by Google)
Largest #hail collected yesterday in Zarzęcin had 12cm (4.75 in). This is the largest properly documented hailstone in #Poland (12cm on 11 Jun 19 in Gorzów Wlk was an estimate). @Albatrossoar @PSU_RadarMeteo @pgroenemeijer @severeweatherEU @igiammanco33 @SkyPixWeather #wxtwitter https://t.co/gKtWAmwgDR pic.twitter.com/HToXw3bSZl— Mateusz Taszarek ☈ (@MateuszTaszarek) June 25, 2021
In fact, the weather is extremely bizarre. We had great heat, up to 35C, which is a lot for this time of year, and even more difficult because the warming came completely suddenly, after a very long period of low temperatures.
The strange thing is that all these phenomena described in this article have a very local scope.
For example, when I live in a big city, I found out that the center was flooded, but in my suburbs it was only a little rain.
Even stranger is what I have already mentioned, these sudden changes in weather are not reflected in the barometer!
I have my own barometer, and its fluctuations are very small, whether it is raining or shining and hot.
At the end I would like to add that these weather madness, as usual, appeared after "spraying". The sky turned milky blue.