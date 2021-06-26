The last days are extremely difficult for Poles when it comes to weather conditions.and it has already been attacked byGrzegorz Świszcz from the Government Security Center informed that the State Fire Service recorded 3,148 interventions. Most of them in: voiv. Mazowieckie - 780, Śląskie - 640, Małopolskie - 484 and Lublin - 421. 860 roofs were damaged (630 on residential buildings, 230 on farm buildings). Losses are currently being estimated.The expert summed up the balance sheet after the recent storms. He said that over 28,000 customers still have no electricity, 860 roofs (630 on residential buildings, 230 on farm buildings) have been damaged. The inhabitants of Libratna and Koniuszowa near Nowy Sącz, where a whirlwind passed through, were the most severely affected . The Voivode of Małopolska, Łukasz Kmita, said that he was after talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who declared that the injured residents would receive immediate aid from the government.- I am after a conversation with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. There will be immediate government support for residents of towns affected by a whirlwind - assured the voivode.His deputy added that the losses on 14 facilities were initially estimated, and there are more than 70 buildings waiting to be assessed.The downpour did not spare Częstochowa either. Heavy rain broke even on Jasna Góra and flooded the floor in the Chapel of Our Lady. - After a very efficient pumping action carried out by the Rescue and Fire Fighting Unit No. 2 of the State Fire Service and cadets from the Central School of the State Fire Service, the situation is under control - was reported on the Sanctuary's Facebook profile.It looks like the situation will be equally serious on Friday, the Government Center for Security issued a weather alert on the matter, warning of thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rain and local hailstorms. The new alerts mainly concern eastern and southern provinces. Weather forecasters warn against hailstorms in Podkarpacie, Lublin, Silesia, Mazovia, Podlasie and Lesser Poland.(Translated by Google)