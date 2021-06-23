Poland

A series of storms brought flash flooding to parts of Poland, Czechia, Germany and Italy from 20 to 22 June 2021. The city of Poznan in western Poland was among the hardest hit areas, where buildings including a hospital were damaged.Previously storms in northern and eastern France caused flash flooding in Marne, Somme and Oise departments, where one person was reported missing in the city of Beauvais.On 22 June stormy weather affected several areas of Poland, including the cities of Warsaw, Krakow and Poznan.The State Fire Service carried out 1,685 interventions in response to storm damage in Wielkopolska (545), Małopolska (366), Mazovia (291), Kuyavian-Pomeranian (150) and Lodzkie (115). No injuries or casualties were reported.Government Security Center said storms leftmostly in the following Mazowieckie.. Media reported streets were closed and a hospital, shopping centre, a railway station and an airport building were flooded. The roof of a sports hall in Poznań partially collapsedMedia also reported storm damages, including some flooding in Toruń, Kuyavian-Pomeranian, where public transport was disrupted and a shopping centre partly flooded.In Małopolska (Lesser Poland Voivodeship), southern Poland, most of the Fire Service interventions were a result of wind damage, though some streets and cellars of houses were reported flooded, including a hospital in Krakow.Heavy rain affected the Czech Republic from 21 June. The Czech Fire and Rescue Service said they attended over 300 incidents in the space of a few hours due to rain and storm damage, removing fallen trees and pumping flooded cellars mostly in the southern regions of South Moravian and Vysočina. Železná Ruda in Plzeň Region recorded 75.4 mm of rain in 24 hours to 22 June.In Upper Bavaria (Oberbayern) strong winds, large hail and some flooding caused severe damage in parts of Mühldorf, Altötting and Ebersberg districts on 22 June.Emergency services were called on to rescue animals from a canal. Wasserwacht Töging-Winhöring (water rescue service in Töging) speculated the animals were so scared by the hail storm they got into the water.The previous day some minor flooding was reported in Upper Franconia (Oberfranken), Bavaria and Schwäbisch Gmünd in the state of Baden-Württemberg.Baden-Württemberg has seen a series of severe weather events throughout June. On 08 June a man died after severe floods in Biberach district. Thunderstorms and heavy rain struck again from late 18 June 2021. Local media said numerous cellars were flooded in the districts of Enz and Pforzheim =. A 200 metre stretch of the A8 Autobahn near Pforzheim was flooded for a short time. Ten cars and two trucks were trapped in the water but the 27 vehicle occupants were able to move themselves to safety.A violent storm during the afternoon of 22 June 2021 brought record rainfall in the city of Turin, capital of Piedmont Region in northern Italy.Flash flooding disrupted traffic in the city. Winds of 65 km/h caused damage to roofs.A few days earlier severe weather affected parts of South Tyrol province, with some flooding, debris flows and landslides reported in the district of Bolzano. A landslide in Vanga di Sotto destroyed a car, fortunately without casualties.