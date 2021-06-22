© SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

"Scientists on a committee that encouraged the use of fear to control people's behavior during the COVID pandemic have admitted its work was 'unethical' and 'totalitarian.' Members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behavior (SPI-B) expressed regret about the tactics in a new book about the role of psychology in the Government's COVID-19 response.



SPI-B warned in March last year that ministers needed to increase 'the perceived level of personal threat' from COVID-19 because 'a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened.'



Gavin Morgan, a psychologist on the team, said: 'Clearly, using fear as a means of control is not ethical. Using fear smacks of totalitarianism. It's not an ethical stance for any modern government. By nature I am an optimistic person, but all this has given me a more pessimistic view of people.'"

Psychological Warfare Is Real

"One SPI-B scientist told Ms Dodsworth: 'In March [2020] the Government was very worried about compliance and they thought people wouldn't want to be locked down. There were discussions about fear being needed to encourage compliance, and decisions were made about how to ramp up the fear. The way we have used fear is dystopian.



The use of fear has definitely been ethically questionable. It's been like a weird experiment. Ultimately, it backfired because people became too scared' ...



One warned that 'people use the pandemic to grab power and drive through things that wouldn't happen otherwise ... We have to be very careful about the authoritarianism that is creeping in' ...



Another member of SPI-B said they were 'stunned by the weaponization of behavioral psychology' during the pandemic, and that 'psychologists didn't seem to notice when it stopped being altruistic and became manipulative. They have too much power and it intoxicates them.'



Steve Baker, the deputy chairman of the COVID Recovery Group of Tory MPs, said: 'If it is true that the state took the decision to terrify the public to get compliance with rules, that raises extremely serious questions about the type of society we want to become. If we're being really honest, do I fear that government policy today is playing into the roots of totalitarianism? Yes, of course it is.'"

The Manufacture of Fear

"People don't enjoy being hoodwinked and they don't want to live in a state of fear. We maybe need to be a bit bolder about standing up more quickly when something is not right." ~ Laura Dodsworth

Don't Be Confused — Contradiction Is a Warfare Tactic

"When you create a state of confusion, people become ever more reliant on the messaging. Instead of feeling confident about making decisions, they end up waiting for instructions from the Government," she said in a May 20, 2021, interview on the Planet Normal podcast.3

"Family Christmases were on, then off, then back on, then off again. You have got someone tightening the screw, then loosening the screw, then tightening it again. It's like a torture scenario."

The Fear Factory

Behavioral Insights team , the so-called "nudge unit," a semi-independent government body that applies "behavioral insights to inform policy, improve public services and deliver positive results for people and communities."5 This team also advises foreign nations.

, the so-called "nudge unit," a semi-independent government body that applies "behavioral insights to inform policy, improve public services and deliver positive results for people and communities."5 This team also advises foreign nations. Home Office's Research, Information and Communications Unit (RICU) , which is part of the U.K.'s Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism, advises front groups disguised as public "grassroots" organizations on how to "covertly engineer the thoughts of people."

, which is part of the U.K.'s Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism, advises front groups disguised as public "grassroots" organizations on how to "covertly engineer the thoughts of people." Rapid Response Unit , launched in 2018, operates across the British Cabinet Office and the Prime Minister's office (colloquially known as "Number 10" as in the physical address, 10 Downing Street in London) to "counter misinformation and disinformation." They also work with the National Security Communications Team during crises to ensure "official information" gets maximum visibility.6

, launched in 2018, operates across the British Cabinet Office and the Prime Minister's office (colloquially known as "Number 10" as in the physical address, 10 Downing Street in London) to "counter misinformation and disinformation." They also work with the National Security Communications Team during crises to ensure "official information" gets maximum visibility.6 Counter Disinformation Cell , which is part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Both monitor social media and combat "fake news" about science in general and COVID-19 in particular, with "fake news" being anything that contradicts the World Health Organization's guidance.7

, which is part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Both monitor social media and combat "fake news" about science in general and COVID-19 in particular, with "fake news" being anything that contradicts the World Health Organization's guidance.7 Government Communications Headquarters (QCHQ), an intelligence and security organization that provides information to the U.K. government and the armed forces. According to Dodsworth, QCHQ personnel, and even members of the 77th Brigade, have been enlisted as so-called sockpuppets and trolls to combat anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown messaging on social media.

We're Just Seeing It Now

"It's growing and growing. Right now, I feel we are in a maelstrom of nudge," she says. "In the past, there have been calls to consult the public on the use of behavioral psychology, and those calls have come from the behavioral scientists themselves. And yet it hasn't happened. We haven't yet been consulted on the use of subconscious techniques which effectively strip away our choices ...



I fervently hope this book ['The State of Fear'] is actually going to inspire a much-needed conversation about the use of fear, not just in the epidemic, but the way we use behavioral psychology overall.



It's not just a genie that has been let out the bottle. It's like we've unleashed a Hydra and you can keep chopping its head off, but they keep employing more of these behavioral scientists throughout different government departments. It's very much how the Government now does business. It's the business of fear ...



I think ultimately people don't want to be manipulated. People don't enjoy being hoodwinked and they don't want to live in a state of fear. We maybe need to be a bit bolder about standing up more quickly when something is not right."

Fear Is Contagious

How to Inoculate Yourself Against Negative Contagion

Distract yourself from the source of the negative contagion — In the case of pandemic fearporn, that might entail not reading or listening to mainstream media news that for the past year have proven themselves incapable of levelheadedness. Project your own positive emotions back at the source of the negative contagion — If talking to someone who is fearful, they might end up "catching" your optimism rather than the other way around. Speak up — If someone is unwittingly spreading "negative vibes," telling them so might help them realize what they're doing. (This won't work if the source is knowingly and purposely spreading fear or anxiety though.)

Pandemic of Panic

Exposing the Grand Plan

"... Sustainable Development is Technocracy ... The Sustainable Development movement has taken careful steps to conceal its true identity, strategy and purpose, but once the veil is lifted, you will never see it any other way. Once its strategy is unmasked, everything else will start to make sense."

"The mathematical reason for the Great Reset is that thanks to technology, the planet has gotten small, and the infinite expansion economic model is bust — but obviously, the super wealthy want to continue staying super wealthy, and so they need a miracle, another bubble, plus a surgically precise system for managing what they perceive as 'their limited resources.'



Thus, they desperately want a bubble providing new growth out of thin air — literally — while simultaneously they seek to tighten the peasants' belts, an effort that starts with 'behavioral modification,' a.k.a. resetting the western peasants' sense of entitlement to high life standards and liberties ... The practical aim of the Great Reset is to fundamentally restructure the world's economy and geopolitical relations based on two assumptions:



One, that every element of nature and every life form is a part of the global inventory (managed by the allegedly benevolent state, which, in turn, is owned by several suddenly benevolent wealthy people, via technology).



And two, that all inventory needs to be strictly accounted for: be registered in a central database, be readable by a scanner and easily ID'ed, and be managed by AI, using the latest 'science.'



The goal is to count and then efficiently manage and control all resources, including people, on an unprecedented scale, with unprecedented digital ... precision — all while the masters keep indulging, enjoying vast patches of conserved nature, free of unnecessary sovereign peasants and their unpredictability."

The Pandemic Has Been a Psychological Operation

Social Engineering Is Central to Technocratic Rule