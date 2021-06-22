Heavy downpours triggered floods in parts of Flanders last night. In Wallonia, strong gusts of wind caused a lot of damage in the municipality of Beauraing, where there are reports of 17 injured people. Beauraing is talking of a "mini-tornado".Beauraing, a town in Namur province, was hardest hit. The local disaster plan was started after what local authorities are labelling as "a small tornado"., Beauraing announced in a press report. The local cultural centre offers shelter for those that sustained damage.Several people got injured when an outdoor construction at a café terrace was swept away by a gust of wind. "The wind was incredibly strong. Houses and cars got damaged, trees were uprooted", Beauraing Mayor Marc Lejeune told the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF.The VRT's weather presenter Frank Deboosere thinks this phenomenon can be either a local tornado or a strong downwind, triggered by the enormous downpour that created a downward air movement.In Rochefort, not far from Beauraing,In Saint-Servais, near Namur city centre,Hainaut province had various reports of floods, around Péruwelz, Leuze-en-Hainaut and Lessines. Fire services made about 40 interventions, but nobody got injured.The, in the Oosterzele, Wetteren and Aalst region. Fire services got about 90 calls to intervene, often because cellars had got inundated.The Met Office expects more blustery showers and possibly heavy gusts of wind on Sunday evening.