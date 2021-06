© Reuters/Jim Bourg



In short, the questions are: To what extent were the militia groups present on January 6 infiltrated by federal agencies or their informants?

Exactly how many agents or informants were present at the Capitol during the infamous "siege" and what roles did they play? And finally, of all the UCCs referenced in the charging documents: How many worked as confidential informants or undercover operatives for the federal government?

Court filings suggest that FBI operatives were among the mob who stormed the US Capitol in January, and may have set up the riot. With the riot used as justification forthe media is downplaying the story.Fox News broadcast possibly the most consequential report in recent cable news history on Tuesday night.- dubbed an "insurrection," an "assault on our democracy," and "domestic terrorism" -Carlson's claims were first made a day earlier by Revolver News , an upstart right-wing news site. Revolver pored over charging documents against members of the 'Oath Keepers' and 'Proud Boys' militias who took part in the riots, andThese co-conspirators (for short)but were kept anonymous in the court documents and not charged.Some of them allegedly booked and paid forfor militia members, others providedto Washington DC. They set upand used these apps to whip their comrades into a riotous frenzy. "I want to see thousands of normies burn that city to ash today," one UCC said in a Proud Boys group chat, while another, identified only as "Person 1," replied, "God let it happen... I will settle with seeing them smash some pigs to dust."One alleged member of the Oath Keepers,on restricted building or grounds - a rap sheet that could see him face 20 years in prison. However, a certainwho took part in the exact same actions as Caldwellwho offered Caldwell a hotel room and spoke of bringing explosives to the riot.The fact that these individuals have not been named is suspicious, but isn't conclusive proof of foul play. Co-conspirators often remain anonymous and escape charges if they strike plea deals and inform on their comrades. YetOther reasons for anonymity are "pragmatic considerations and evidentiary concerns," broad terms that at least in the Caldwell 'Oath Keepers' case, don't add up, givenThe FBI has admitted to infiltrating right-wing militias before, and when the country's attention was focused on the threat of Islamic terrorism rather than white extremism, research suggests that three quarters The militia plot last year to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was orchestrated almost entirely by the FBI. The plotters' driver and 'explosives expert' were both agents, while the militia's head of security was an undercover informant. At every meeting leading up to the supposed kidnap attempt,and out of the five men who drove a van to kidnap Whitmer,In a further bizarre coincidence, theafter the plot was foiled, and given a position in the agency's Washington DC field office.Again, none of this proves federal involvement in the events of January 6. It merely suggests the possibility. A bipartisan Senate report blames the riot on "intelligence failures," and FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate in March that his agency would "do better" to prevent such incidents from taking place in the future.Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R), a stalwart defender of former President Donald Trump, has already written to Wray asking these exact questions.Twitter even posted a warning on Wednesday, reminding users that "federal law does not permit cooperating witnesses or informants to be charged with conspiracy, despite a baseless suggestion by Tucker Carlson." However,- that the witnesses or informants were not charged, as they were witnesses or informants.Whether or not the FBI took part in or partly instigated the riot,Hundreds of defendants have been arrested in what prosecutors termed a "shock and awe" campaign. Liberal pundits compared the riot to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, while penning articles calling forand theA month after Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Senate thatthe White House released its new domestic terrorism strategy on Wednesday. The strategy promises an extrafor the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department, and also states thatto combat "extremist content," and "disinformation and misinformation"nebulous terms used by many to denote content that counters the establishment narrative.The report also promises funding for all federal agencies tothe strategy will likely be seen by the right as anRegardless of whether the true extent of alleged federal involvement in the January 6 riot is ever uncovered,