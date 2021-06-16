Puppet Masters
Fox News reporter accuses network of 'muzzling' her & others, will release exposé of recordings with Project Veritas
RT
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 08:37 UTC
During a live report on Monday, Hecker alleged that "Fox Corp. has been muzzling" her and possibly other reporters "to keep certain information from you, the viewers."
"I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox," she said, pointing to the controversial conservative outfit Project Veritas. The material is supposed to be published by the outlet on Tuesday.
Project Veritas published the clip, as well as some extra footage, showing one of its journalists, Christian Hartsock, talking to Hecker, at what seems to be the same location she was giving her live report from.
"They sent a reporter out there. They don't like what that person said. And they turn around and punish the reporter," she said.
"Does that make any sense? No. But I guess I am supposed to know the narrative and stick with it instead of sticking with the facts."
Project Veritas made its name by secretly recording people in various industries, including the media and Big Tech, and using their words to claim systemic bias against conservative voices in America. Critics accuse it of using sleazy tactics and deceptive editing of its tapes to make their case.
After Hecker made the allegations, the group's name trended on Twitter, which Project Veritas hailed as yet another success. Its own Twitter account had been suspended in February "for repeated violations of Twitter's private information policy."
Reader Comments
Does anyone really believe she was that stupid and naive going into the field of journalism? It really isn't very difficult to figure out that ever since the printing press was invented the lies grew larger.
Surprised she ain't been called a white supremacist with that name!
Project Veritas made its name by secretly recording people in various industries, including the media and Big Tech, and using their words to claim systemic bias against conservative voices in America. Critics accuse it of using sleazy tactics and deceptive editing of its tapes to make their case.Call me crazy, but doesn't the FBI use these exact same tactics to entrap "criminals"?
Maybe, Veritas is just an arm of the FBI or the US gestapo (Homeland Security) or any other alphabet agency (company) etc.
Who are these Critics? I want their names, else the statement is moot.
Comment: Below are just some of the exposés Project Veritas has published in the last few years. It's rather telling that whistleblowers have no choice but to go to independent outlets to get their message out because the mainstream media are now fully complicit in government corruption: