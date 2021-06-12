© Asociación RUVID

A multidisciplinary research team from the University of Valencia (UV), the Prehistory Museum of Valencia (MPV) and the University of Barcelona (UB) has published a study detailing their discovery and interpretation of a lead plate with Iberian writing, the first one obtained in a regulated excavationThe sheet is inscribed with archaic writing and an unknown theme that has been phonetically transcribed, advancing our knowledge of Iberian culture. Many of the known lead sheets come from looting and not from regulated excavations. The plate represents one of the few and the first from this site to be obtained in an excavation within a known context, both temporal and spatial., says David Quixal. The sheets of lead used as writing support are relatively common in the deposits of the Iberian culture. The Pico de los Ajos, a town located in the town of Yátova,Although. The researchers have ruled out any relation to a commercial or administrative nature, suggesting that it may be a religious text. The team have identified the name of, who may have been the author of the text or commissioned the writing., but which experts are making gradual progress to identify words to interpret what type of texts they were", explains David Quixal, professor of Archaeology and one of the authors of the article.