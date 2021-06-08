A woman has died after being attacked by three pit bull terriers in Maryborough on Queensland's Fraser Coast this morning.Emergency services were called to a Milton Road property just after 9:00am following reports of dogs attacking a person.Acting Inspector Wade Lee said the woman sustained serious injuries to her head, chest and left arm.The 41-year-old woman was visiting the house when she was mauled by the pit bulls.She died at the scene.It is understood the dogs did not live at the house."The dogs were in an enclosed yard," Inspector Lee said."At this stage it is just a very tragic accident. Initial enquiries reveal there is no criminality involved."Acting Inspector Lee said the dogs were not believed to have been deemed dangerous in the past and the cause of the attack was unknown.He said the council has seized the dogs and their fate was yet to be determined.Police are investigating the incident.