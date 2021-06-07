A funnel cloud which looked like a 'tornado' was spotted across the Bristol and South Gloucestershire skyline at the weekend.The cloud was spotted at around 7pm on Sunday 6 June.A funnel cloud starts in the same was as a tornado but it never touches the ground. It is only when it reaches the earth's surface that it officially becomes a tornado.According to the Met Office, the UK sees about 30 tornadoes per year but it is extremely rare they are strong enough to cause any significant damage.