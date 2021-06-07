Four persons were killed and one was injured by a lightning strike in Jamalpur block, East Burdwan, during a thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon, reports Mohammad Asif.The deceased have been identified as Shambhu Charan Das (56) of Jyotsriram village, Arup Bag (41) of Kansra village and Adhir Malik (43) of Mohindar village. All three were in a paddy field. Ranjit Goyel of Gunreghar village was inside a hut and escaped with injuries. The bodies were sent to Burdwan Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.