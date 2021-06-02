Severe storm, hail, flood and thunder

As of 10:00 on May 31, the accumulated rainfall in Longhua Town, Longmen County, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province reached 400.9 mm in three hours (from 6:00 to 8:00 am today), breaking the historical record of 3-hour rainfall in Guangdong.

And how terrible is this 400.9 mm rainfall? According to the Guangdong Meteorological Bureau, the average annual rainfall in Beijing is about 600 mm, which also means that the 3-hour rainfall in Longhua Town has almost reached the rainfall in most of the year in Beijing.

In last two days, thunderstorm, strong winds and heavy rains fell in many places in Guangdong, and the prolonged drought in eastern Guangdong ushered in large-scale rainfall. The Pearl River Delta, western Guangdong and other cities began to experience large-scale heavy rainfall in the afternoon of May 31. It is expected that such rainfall will continue in the next few days. In the face of flooding and other risks, Guangdong has issued a level IV emergency response to flood prevention.From the afternoon of May 30th to the afternoon of May 31st, heavy rain to heavy rain occurred in Heyuan, Huizhou, Jieyang, Shanwei, Shaoguan, and northern Guangzhou, local extremely heavy rains, of which extremely heavy rains occurred in Huizhou Longmen, Boluo, Shanwei Lufeng, Heyuan Zijin Jieyang Huilai.As of 17:50 on May 31st, due to the heavy rain, the province has relatively high risks of disasters such as floods in small and medium rivers, mountain torrents and geological disasters, and urban and rural waterlogging. On May 31, the Guangdong Provincial Office of Three Preventions and the Guangdong Provincial Emergency Management Department issued a notice, deciding to initiate a flood prevention level IV emergency response at 8:30 that day., accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation during thunderstorms and local short-term strong winds of about 8 levels. The specific forecast is as follows:During the daytime on June 1, there were heavy rains in the eastern cities and counties of the Pearl River Delta and eastern Guangdong cities and counties, and local heavy rains. The mountainous cities and counties of northern and western Guangdong had heavy rains and local heavy rains. Other cities and counties had moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains.The previous record holder was Zengcheng, Guangzhou, with a rainfall of 382.6 mm in three hours.Affected by heavy rainfall, it also affected the daily lives of local people. A large area of ​​landslides occurred in the mountains along some road sections in Longmen County, and the collapse of the earth and stone to bury the road caused some road traffic to be interrupted. In order for the newlyweds to complete the wedding, the groom even rowed a boat to the bride's home to pick up the relatives.It is understood that Dragon Boat Water, also known as Duanyang Water, Dragon Rain, Falong Water, Dragon Boat Water, etc., is a natural phenomenon around the Dragon Boat Festival in South China. Affected by heavy rainfall, the river's water level rose rapidly, providing good site conditions for dragon boating. Therefore, people call the heavy rainfall during this period "dragon boat water".Dragon boat water generally appears around the Dragon Boat Festival. The warm and humid air currents in southern my country are active, and the cold air from the north to the south meets Guangdong, Guangxi, and Fujian at the corner of Huang Chi, and there will often be continuous large-scale heavy precipitation.