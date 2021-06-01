On May 26, 2021, photographer Andy Stables captured NLCs over Milovaig in the Isle of Skye, Scotland. "The NLCs got stronger and this was taken at 00:47 UTC (01:47 LT)," Stables said.
The electric-blue rippers "were clearly visible to the unaided eye," he added. "This is the earliest I have ever seen them here in Scotland."
Dr. Tony Phillips of spaceweather.com described the phenomenon as unusual, noting that the NLCs are already forming even though it is only May. Other witnesses are able to see the clouds from the ground.
"NLCs are Earth's highest clouds," said Dr. Phillips. "Seeded by meteoroids, they float at the edge of space about 83 km (52 miles) above the ground."
The clouds form when summertime wisps of water vapor rise up to the mesosphere, letting water crystallize around meteor smoke.
According to NASA, specks of meteor smoke act as gathering spots where water molecules can assemble themselves into ice crystals in a process called nucleation.
"Tiny ice crystals, drops of water, and snowflakes grow around these particles, falling to Earth if and when they become heavy enough."
