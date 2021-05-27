© John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File



The mother of two kids who were found dead last year in Idaho and her new husband have been charged with murder in a grim case involving bizarre doomsday religious beliefs and two other suspicious deaths.Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder and insurance fraud in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before his marriage to the co-defendant.Both Daybells pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges. They have not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea on the murder charges and were set for their first court appearance on the new charges on Wednesday.Cox later died of an apparent blood clot in his lung.At the time, Chad Daybell was married to Tammy Daybell, a fit 49-year-old school librarian who helped him run the publishing company. She died in October of 2019. Her obituary said she died in her sleep of natural causes.The indictment details several new charges filed against Lori and Chad Daybell. The grand jury alleged that the Daybells and Cox conspired with other unnamed people to kill the children, and that they planned to steal the Social Security survivor benefits that the children were entitled to because of the deaths of their fathers. (Tylee Ryan's father died in 2018 of a reported heart attack.)The indictment also alleges the Daybells and Cox conspired to kill Tammy Daybell, and that Cox even practiced shooting, going to a gun range and searching the internet for information about bullet velocity and shooting through vehicles.Chad and Lori Daybell exchanged text messages saying that Tammy Daybell had been possessed by a spirit named "Viola," according to the indictment, and that she was in "Limbo."The investigation took thousands of hours and the grand jury proceedings were hampered by the pandemic."We know that many members of the community may feel that progress on this case has been slow," Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake said. "We were just recently given permission to present information to the grand jury for their review. We want to assure everyone that despite the delays, we have been working diligently to pursue justice for the victims in this case."If convicted, Chad and Lori Daybell could face life in prison or the death penalty. Under Idaho law, prosecutors have 60 days to decide whether they will seek the death penalty.