"forced removal of people in their homes, subjecting Palestinian children to military trials, and the dehumanization of the lives of the Palestinians by having roads and entrances that are separate for some people which, all too often, looks like former South Africa. If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."

"we are scared to stand up to the incarceration of children in Palestine because maybe it will force us to confront the incarceration of children here on our border. By standing up to the injustices there, it will prompt us to stand up to the injustices here."

"The ethnic cleansing continues now. The ethnic cleansing continues now,"What they are doing to the Palestinian people is what they continue to do to our black brothers and sisters here; ...it is all interconnected."

"The equipment that they used to brutalize us [at Ferguson] is the same equipment that we send to the Israeli military and police to terrorize Palestinians."

Centrists quiet

"I'm standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere."

Media moves off its square

"The idea that it is even remotely controversial to call what Israel has imposed on Palestinians a form of apartheid is laughable. One look at a current map of Israel, Gaza, and the Occupied Territories conjures up only one other example: apartheid-era South Africa,"

"there is a massive imbalance when it comes to the two sides' weaponry and capabilities," and joking that bombing an international press office building "sure seems like a war crime regardless of whether you send a courtesy heads-up text."

"The 'Unshakable' Bonds of Friendship With Israel Are Shaking. If you oppose war crimes only by your enemies, it's not clear that you actually oppose war crimes."

Opening the Overton window

"There's no question that discourse about Israel and Palestine has shifted significantly since our book The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy was published [in 2007], although U.S. policy still lags behind this shift."

"Firstly, it became increasingly difficult to overlook the Netanyahu government's opposition to a viable Palestinian state and its continued efforts to expand settlements and create a 'Greater Israel.' This problem was all-too-clear during the Obama administration, which tried very hard to promote a two-state solution, offered Israel lots of additional support, and got stiffed at every turn. Netanyahu's open alignment with U.S. Republicans probably reinforced a growing split with many Democrats."

"There is this bizarre alliance between the ultra right in Israel and the Christian right [in the U.S.] even though at their core the Christian right is deeply anti-Semitic because it does not recognize the legitimacy of Judaism. And that political alliance has strengthened as a new generation of American Jews no longer have the emotional ties to Israel as the older generation has and many of them have begun to question the murderous repression of the apartheid state."

"In the 1970s, the Israeli government made a fateful decision to choose expansion over security. There were clear options for a political settlement on the international border, a two-state settlement in which both Israel and a new Palestinian state would have 'the right to exist in peace and security' within secure and recognized borders — to quote the words of a UN Security Resolution supported by the main Arab states, bitterly opposed by Israel, vetoed by Washington, one of many such opportunities. It was predictable then — and predicted — that the result would be Israel's greater resort to violence and repression, moral degeneration, and drift to the racist right."

Jumping the shark with American Jews

"The creation of pro-peace groups such as J Street and the courageous writings of Peter Beinart and others have opened eyes even more. The work of Israeli groups such as Breaking the Silence and B'Tselem was very important too, along with international groups such as Human Rights Watch.



"Generational change here in the U.S. (both within the American Jewish community and more broadly in society) has undermined the old narratives about Israel and focused attention on minority rights. And the old claim that Israel is 'the only democracy in the Middle East' rings hollow when it treats its own Arab citizens as second-class and continues to repress the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza."

"It was inevitable that Human Rights Watch would have to declare Israel an apartheid state and, from what I hear, Amnesty International is going to be next to say it. It puts Israel's backers in a difficult spot because Human Rights Watch is really part of the establishment, so they cannot just dismiss it and it makes it impossible to ignore... It is harder for them to say Human Rights Watch is anti-Semitic, but they're trying it anyway."

"There has been positive movement in terms of how people in the U.S. talk about Palestine, and I think we can attribute this change to the work Palestinians are doing on the ground in Palestine and here in the United States. Still, Palestinians risk a lot when they speak out against the occupation. They risk losing their jobs, educational opportunities, and more. It's their bravery, determination, and stories that I think have caused the shift that we are seeing today. However, there is still much to be done to change the discourse."

"After our book was published, it became easier for people to talk about the elephant in the room (i.e., the power of AIPAC and other groups in the lobby). Everybody knew that what we had said was true, but now it was easier to speak of it. What had been a taboo subject was now out in the open."

The online battlefield

"it has become impossible to see Israel as a weak and vulnerable David surrounded by a menacing Arab Goliath; instead, we all see a powerful Israel using its superior military capabilities to oppress millions of innocent people and deny them political rights."

"By now Israel's internal racism has come under more scrutiny as well. With the veil of intense propaganda being lifted slowly, crucial U.S. participation in Israeli crimes is also coming more clearly into view. With committed activism, that could have salutary effects."

A chance like no other

The Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin once said of history that there are decades that go by where nothing happens, and there are weeks where entire decades happen. In the past week,Everybody seems to be acknowledging it, from progressive media to pillars of the establishment like The New York Times and The Washington Post . "The dam is cracking," wrote Abier Khatib of the Open Society Foundation.Objectively, the violence during Operation Protective Edge — the 2014 Israeli assault on Gaza — was far worse. Even as Israeli forces broke the newly adopted ceasefire just hours after they signed it, storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque again on Friday,when well over two thousand Palestinians were killed. Yet in 2014, the reaction from the American political elite was one ofAs Ryan Grim from The Intercept noted , at the peak of the 2014 onslaught, Jessica Ramos, a progressive Democratic Party district leader in Queens, New York, took to Facebook simply to post the messagea statement that elicited a storm of condemnation and near hysteria from the political and media classes.But seven years later, Ramos' innocuous statement is nothing to the strong denunciations of Israel seen in the highest halls of power.leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, straightforwardly labeled condemning it for theThis is not a both-sides issue, he concluded.herself no radical, described Israel as an "apartheid" state.one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress, denounced the violence. "The United States should not stand idly by while crimes against humanity are being committed with our backing," she said A number of other prominent Democrats even offeredin the style of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when he said that the United States is "the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today."stood up in Congress to condemn the Biden administration's pro-Israel vetoes at the U.N. Security Council and suggested thatMichigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib at a protest outside the State Department said "I rise today in solidarity with the Palestinian people," began Rep. Cori Bush's (D-MO) speech in Congress, a statement utterly unthinkable just a few years ago. Bush linked the systematic state oppression of people of color in the U.S. with that of the U.S. empire abroad:Perhaps more significant than the full-throated solidarity for Palestine from progressives, the New York Times suggested , was theFamously pro-Israel senator Chuck Schumer, it noted, has been "largely silent" since the assault began on May 7. The Times, generally strongly pro-Israeli government, even gave Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) an article to state categorically that "Palestinian Lives Matter."on his trip to Michigan, forcing a response from the president and showing the efficacy of inconveniencing those in positions of power.Democrats nationwide are paying close attention to the mayoral race in New York City.who drew a great deal of his support from the left and those who wanted to see an anti-establishment figure win, has seen his numbers crash spectacularly after endorsing Israeli actions in Gaza this month. He said As a consequence,and has been consistently heckled by New Yorkers to the point of canceling publicity events. In March, he was polling at 32% — the runaway favorite for mayor. Today, his support has dropped to 15% and he has fallen into third place, per findings from Polling USA.The Taiwanese-American entrepreneur should have seen this coming. In March, he was strongly challenged by podcast hosts Krystal Ball and Kyle Kulinski — two progressives very supportive of his candidacy — on his opposition to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Yang dodged the question then but had time to see the writing on the wall.Likewise,over his speech at the United Nations, where he compared Israel to apartheid South Africa and hoped for a "free Palestine from the river to the sea." That phrase, critics claimed, is a Hamas dog whistle calling for the destruction of Israel.Yet last weekfelt comfortable going on a long monologue lambasting Israel and calling for a complete rethink of U.S. foreign policy with respect to the Jewish state. Velshi told his huge audience, as he highlighted how Israel systematically restricts Gazans use of electricity and free movement:Other MSNBC contributors were equally scathing. read one headline.Meanwhile,took aim at the "both sides" rhetoric of much of the media, noting thatAstonishingly, one could even hear accurate condemnation of the Israeli government on Fox News.as he told viewers that thehe said, judging that the people of the U.S. are "complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity," and even praising Congresswoman Tlaib for her stance.Senior New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof started his column by stating:Kristof condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for bringing downand rejected the notion that criticism of Israel was anti-Semitic. In recent days, the Times has been full of articles about the changing attitude to Israel/Palestine,Ideas inside the window are considered sensible and rational while those outside are brushed off as too radical or unthinkable.To understand better, MintPress spoke to a number of academics, experts and rights groups familiar with the subject.of Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government said:When the book was published in 2007, it elicited a "furious backlash" from Jewish groups, academics and politicians that threatened to end Walt and his co-author John Mearshimer's careers. Former CIA director James Woolsey condemned it as "stunningly deceptive," while the National Director of the Anti-Defamation League wrote an entire book-length rebuttal attempting to prove Mearshimer and Walt were anti-Semites.Walt maintains thatexplaining to MintPress that:In 2015, Netanyahu accepted an invitation from the GOP to speak at a Joint Session of Congress, where he harangued President Obama and attempted to scuttle the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal — thus openly interfering in American politics. His closeness to Obama successor Donald Trump only deepened this rift. Before, support for Israel was considered a bipartisan no-brainer. But today, senior Republican figures consistently paint the Democrats as Palestinian sympathizers and the GOP as Israel's only true friend, breaking that framework.The fact thathimself is now tweeting out videos from far-right pseudo-university PragerU as his military offensive sputters suggests that he is aware that maintaining bipartisan support is untenable and that his administration has decided to throw their lot in with the GOP and hope for the best.Netanyahu and the Israeli government still maintain unwavering support from the extremely largeChris Hedges — an ordained minister and a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, who spent years as the New York Times' Bureau Chief in Jerusalem — explained that the root of their support lies in right-wing prophecies about the end times.Only when this happens will the righteous ascend to heaven and the damned (including the Jewish people) be cast into hell. Hedges told MintPress on Thursday:such as Narendra Modi's India and Jair Bolsonaro's Brazil.as they see the Jewish supremacist state as a model for their own dreams of a white nationalist nation. For example, Norwegian fascist terrorist Anders Brevik, whose manifesto is full of anti-Semitic allegations about Jews, professes to "love" the idea and implementation of Zionist Israel for precisely this reason.For all the pinkwashing and vegan washing , it is clear Israeli society has lurched to the right, so much so that evenA 2016 poll found that 48% of Jewish Israelis wanted to see the Arab population ethnically cleansed.MintPress also spoke to esteemed Jewish American academicauthor of the classic 1983 book Fateful Triangle: the United States, Israel and the Palestinians. Chomsky explained:Israel is, therefore, playing a very dangerous game, aligning itself with far-right regimes and embracing groups that hate Jews the most, even as it attacks anti-racist movements like the British Labour Party under Jeremy Cobyn.The fact that it has moved steadily rightward presents serious problems for Israel, which needs the constant diplomatic, economic and military support of the world's sole superpower to maintain itself in its current form.And while 58% still feel emotionally attached to Israel, a majority of the younger generation report no connection to the state.and more than twice as many rate Netanyahu as a poor leader than a good one.Professor Walt suggested that much of the reason for this internal shift has been the tireless activism of young Jewish people themselves. He told MintPress:providing many more with the framework and structure to repeat the allegation. Asa Winstanley of the Electronic Intifada told MintPress:Others emphasized the work of Palestinian activists worldwide for helping shift the Overton window.a female-led anti war group, told MintPress:Another difference from the days of Operation Protective Edge in 2014 isSince 2016, a new wave of far more progressive Democrats has been elected and challenged the party hierarchy from the left on a number of issues, forcing many to, at least rhetorically, support policies like a Green New Deal, Medicare for All and higher minimum wages. Israel/Palestine is a foreign policy issue on which they have stood firm as well. Some in this new wave, such as Ilhan Omar or Rashida Tlaib, are Muslim, but other Democrats taking a new line towards Israel, such as Jon Ossoff, are Jewish. Together, there are now simply too many elected officials speaking out to effectively attack them all at once.Walt concluded:has also noticed a difference.lest his lectures were broken up by demonstrations. But this has not been the case for some time.he stated in an interview with Democracy Now! "[There has been an] enormous change."The rise of the internet andPreviously, virtually all images of the Middle East Americans saw came mediated through the enormous corporate news giants. Today, however, most people have a high quality video camera in their pocket and the ability to share images with millions of people online. This has helped break the grip over communication previously held by just a few companies.Walt brought up the example of the 2010 Israeli attack on the Mavi Marmara aid ship as an example of social media "tarnishing" Israel's image, stating thatChomsky was of a similar opinion, thatIsrael is uniquely preoccupied with trying to control its image online.to promote their country online and defame critics. The Israeli state also hasToday,the board ultimately responsible for content moderation on the world's largest news and social media platform. In her previous role in the Israeli government,Palestinian advocates are constantly harassed, and many have their accounts flagged and reported spuriously. This reached a fever pitch last week, as hundreds reported being locked out of their accounts. When asked for comment by MintPress, Facebook insisted that it was merelyMintPress CEO Mnar Muhawesh Adley was locked out of both her private and public accounts.Israel certainly has not helped itself in the way it has treated foreign journalists over the past two weeks. On May 15, Israeli airstrikes targeted the 11-story building that housed the headquarters of both Al-Jazeera and the Associated Press, leveling it to the ground. Rather than apologize, the IDF insinuated that those organizations were in league with Hamas terrorists. The IDF also roughed up veteran CNN correspondent Ben Wedeman and his team.according to Reporters Without Borders.This could yet prove to be an own goal, seeing as Israel relies upon Western media to launder its image. But brazenly attacking your partners is simply not a good long-term strategy, and could end up being a "big mistake," as MSNBC wrote With the United States changing its focus from the Middle East to China and the Pacific,he has also proven to be willing to change his views to suit the prevailing current.the U.S. government is still supporting Israel, but there appears to be a serious rebellion both from inside the Democratic Party and among many in the corporate media. The task for those who support the end to the occupation is to expand the Overton window and put radical change on the agenda. The times are a-changin'.