giant boulders pacific ocean Sakhalin island
© Facebook
A mysterious 'road' of boulders appeared off theSakhalin Islands, Russia
A road made of giant boulders suddenly appeared off Sakhalin Island in May 2021. Facebook

A few days ago, after an unusually strong tide, a huge stone road surfaced from beneath the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

The stone road appears to have been made of giant cobblestones. Is it man made? If yes, who would have been capable of moving such huge blocks of rock... And for what purpose? such Or just Mother Nature? These questions must be answered by specialists in geology.

The strange event lasted enough time for surprised residents of Sakhalin Island, in the far east of Russia, to immortalize the unexpected structure.
road sakhalin island pacific ocean
© Facebook
Or is it another work art by Mother Nature?
Was it build by giants?

As you might known, Sakhalin Island is the largest island in the Russian Federation and is located in the North Pacific Ocean and borders the Japanese islands to the south.

Other strange underwater formations are visible via Google Earth along the same coastline just further north.

Is it man made? Or is it just another artwork of Mother Nature? These questions must be answered by specialists in geology...

Via Facebook