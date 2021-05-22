Earth Changes
Two strong earthquakes rattle China, at least three dead
South China Morning Post
Sat, 22 May 2021 16:39 UTC
A magnitude-6.4 quake hit Yunnan province in southwest China at 9.48pm near the city of Dali, a popular tourist destination.
Two people in Yangpi county and another in Yongping county were killed while 28 others were injured, three of them seriously.
In all, 192 houses collapsed and another 13,000 homes sustained structural damage.
More than 20,000 people had to be evacuated from the mountainous areas.
Intercity train services to Dali were cancelled and coach services were disrupted due to damaged highways, roads and bridges.
Nearly 400 tremors have been reported at the epicentre since Friday night, including 13 of at least magnitude 4.0.
About four hours later and 1,000km (620 miles) away, a magnitude-7.4 quake struck Maduo county in the Golog Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Qinghai province. The quake occurred at 2.04am on Saturday and was one of the biggest in the country since the 2008 Sichuan disaster, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
According to Qinghai Daily, the quake was felt across the region and in the southern part of Gansu province. As of Saturday morning, more than 453 aftershocks had been recorded. Of those, eight were measured at magnitude 4.0 and above and one was at 5.1.
The two earthquakes were too far apart to be considered to be directly related and both were described as shallow.
The United States Geological Survey measured the Qinghai earthquake at a magnitude of 7.3 and the one in Yunnan at 6.1.
Eight residents of Maduo county were reportedly injured - one had a minor concussion after falling out of bed and the other fractured an ankle.
State news agency Xinhua reported that emergency personnel and disaster relief teams were sent to both sites.
Residents take refuge in an open area in Xining, Qinghai province, on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
A powerful 7.9-magnitude quake in southwest Sichuan province in 2008, with 87,000 people dead or missing.
In February 2003, a 6.8-magnitude quake killed 268 people in
Xinjiang in the country's west and caused significant damage.
In 2010, a 6.9-magnitude quake in Qinghai left 3,000 people dead or missing.
And in October 2014, hundreds of people were injured and more than 100,000 displaced after a 6.0-magnitude tremor hit Yunnan, close to China's borders with Myanmar and Laos.
A landmark skyscraper in downtown Shenzhen started to shake for unknown reasons on Tuesday afternoon, leading to an emergency evacuation of thousands of people.
The Shenzhen Emergency Management Bureau said it had received reports that the SEG Plaza, a 20-year-old, 79-floor building with a height close to the Empire State Building in New York, was wobbling and that relevant authorities were still investigating the matter.
The bureau said that there had not been an earthquake in the city when the shaking took place at around 1:50pm. The local weather report also showed a wind speed in Shenzhen of around 27km per hour, a speed unlikely to cause the shaking of high-rise buildings.
The SEG Plaza is the fifth-tallest building in China's boomtown and is at the heart of Huaqiangbei, the world's largest bazaar of hardware and electronics components.
According to video clips on Chinese social media, many people were seen rushing from the building. There have been no reports of casualties, injuries or property losses.
Chen Wei, a hard drive vendor at the SEG Electronics Market attached to the SEG Plaza, said he had not felt any shaking but was told to leave the building with others. "One of my friends was in the [high rise] building and noticed that the water bottles on the desk started to shake," Chen said.
Chen said there were also evacuations of nearby buildings and road traffic was temporarily blocked.
Ji Jialin, a manager at Segmaker Space located on the 14th floor of the Plaza, told the South China Morning Post that the emergency happened during her lunch break.
"The shaking didn't seem strong from the 14th floor ... we all escaped with others by taking the stairs," said Ji.
By 6pm ground traffic surrounding the Plaza had resumed but barricade tapes were still in place and many people could be seen taking pictures of the building from the outside.
Lu Jianxin, a chief engineer at China Construction Science and Industry Corp, was quoted by local newspaper Shenzhen Special Zone Daily on Tuesday as saying that the shaking could have been caused by "resonance" effects.
"If there was no earthquake today, it would be unusual for SEG Plaza to have such a situation," Lu was quoted as saying. "Judging from the currently available information, this could be an accidental frequency coincidence, that is, resonance."
Lu added that it would be down to the official investigation to confirm the reasons behind the shaking. Experts said it was rare for buildings to wobble in a way that people can sense.
The building remained closed to entry on Tuesday afternoon and fire trucks were parked outside the building. A police officer told the Post said she had not received any message about when the building would reopen.
The building is owned by Shenzhen SEG, a listed company controlled ultimately by the Shenzhen state-owned asset supervision commission. The share price of Shenzhen SEG lost 1.66 per cent on Tuesday.