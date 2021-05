© Getty Images / StockPlanets

We hear so much in woke Britain about 'hate crime' and how terrible it is. But right now, we're in the midst of an extremely nasty campaign against those who don't wish to take a Covid vaccine and somehow that's deemed acceptable."The horrible thing about the Two Minutes Hate was not that one was obliged to act a part, but that it was impossible to avoid joining in. Within thirty seconds any pretence was always unnecessary. A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to torture, to smash faces in with a sledge hammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people like an electric current, turning one even against one's will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic. And yet the rage that one felt was an abstract, undirected emotion which could be switched from one object to another like the flame of a blowlamp." From George Orwell's '1984.'"Selfish idiots." "Refuseniks." "Anti-vaxxer loonies." "Holding the country to ransom." "A menace to their own health and ours." "They're like drink drivers." Just a few of the insults that have been hurled at Brits who, despite the biggest drug promotion campaign in our history, have decided they don't wish to take one of the new-on-the-market Covid vaccines.Freedom of choice? Bodily autonomy? They seem to have gone out of the window, along with all the other basic rights we have lost in Britain these past 15 months.A whole succession of obnoxious newspaper columnists, radio 'shock jocks' and some 'celebrities' have gone out of their way to be as rude as possible to those who don't want to have a jab - and call for extreme measures to be used against them that would be more associated with a totalitarian state in mid-1930s Europe than a country which still styles itself a 'democracy'. Or, indeed, with Pretoria, circa 1965.Apartheid - which we all denounced when in place in South Africa - has had a 2021 public health makeover and is back in vogue, with 'Covid vaccine passports' replacing 'pass laws.'"Love the idea of covid vaccine passports for everywhere: flights, restaurants, clubs, football, gyms, shops etc. It's time covid-denying, anti-vaxxer loonies had their bullsh*t bluff called & bar themselves from going anywhere that responsible citizens go," tweeted media motormouth Piers Morgan.Nick Cohen penned an article for the Observer entitled "It's only a matter of time before we turn on the unvaccinated." "Rational people will ask why they should continue to accept restrictions on their freedoms because of ignorant delusions," he wrote Columnist Richard Littlejohn went even further by calling for the unvaccinated to publicly declare themselves 'Unclean.' "If some people don't like the idea of getting the jab, tough. I wouldn't force them. But maybe refusniks should have to wear a bell round their necks and sport a sandwich board declaring themselves 'Unclean'", he wrote in the Daily Mail, in an article entitled "No jab, no job - it's a no brainer."In similar vein there was Sean O'Grady, an associate editor of the supposedly 'liberal' Independent. His article , published earlier this week, was entitled "This is what we do about anti-vaxxers: No job. No entry. No NHS access.""The time has come when the hard choices are looming closer," O'Grady opined.I think we've got your point Sean.On the same day that O'Grady's piece was published, we had one Sarah Vine weighing in with her penny'worth, too. "We can't let idiots who don't want Covid vaccines hold us hostage" was the title of her screed published in the Daily Mail. "You are stupid. Weapons grade stupid," is how she addressed those who don't want to take the Coronavirus vaccine.It's not just in print that the attacks on 'refuseniks' are coming. It's on the airwaves, too. Iain Dale berated the unvaccinated on his LBC radio call-in show earlier this week. "The fact that people still refuse to get the vaccine for whatever reason, I don't really care what the reason is, they are not only putting themselves at risk - they are putting other people at risk," he said. "If you are 50, 60, 70, 80 years old and you still haven't availed yourself of the opportunity of having the vaccine, I'm afraid you need your head read. You need your head examined. You are a selfish individual."Repeat after me: "I am a selfish individual. I am a selfish individual." Gaslighting really doesn't get any more obvious.At least Dale didn't suggest putting poison into 'refuseniks' coffee as his LBC colleague Shelagh Fogarty did. "I'd literally be in fights with these people (vaccine decliners)," she told a caller. "How do you keep seeing them at work without wanting to poison their coffee."Let's not mince words: We are dealing here with the very open, plain-view demonisation of a group of people, with no consequences for those who are doing the demonisation.. But the unvaccinated are fair game. Hate crime, according to the Crown Prosecution Service website , "can be used to describe a range of criminal behaviour where the perpetrator is motivated by hostility or demonstrates hostility towards the victim's disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or transgender identity." Vaccine status is not a "protected characteristic" so it seems people can be as hateful to the unvaccinated as they like.But that doesn't make what's going on right. Far from it.As for the line that it is the unvaccinated who are holding the country hostage by putting in jeopardy an end to Covid restrictions? Sarah Vine really needs to look closer to home. Literally. It was the government of which her husband is a prominent member which assured us that life would be back to normal as soon as the most vulnerable were vaccinated. In an interview with The Spectator in January, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he would "Cry freedom" as soon as the most vulnerable were vaccinated.But we still don't have freedom.But, conveniently, it's the vaccine 'refuseniks', the current subject of the daily Orwellian Two Minutes Hate, who are being blamed for continued restrictions and not the authorities.