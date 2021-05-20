AUSTRALIA
Swathes of Australia are shivering through a record-breaking cold snap, with the frosty mornings set to continue across eastern parts through the weekend.
The mercury in Sydney dropped to 8.6C (47.5F) at 7am early Thursday, marking the fifth-straight day of mornings below 9C (48.2F).
Not since the year 1967 has Sydney experienced a colder streak in May.
Back then, the temperature fell below 9C (48.2F) for six nights in a row.
In addition, not only was this the city's coldest run of May nights in 54 years, it was "the coldest run of nights this early in the year in 66 years," a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said.
In Sydney's west, it was just 1C (33.8F) in Camden, 2C (35.6F) in Campbelltown, 3C (37.4F) in Penrith and 5C (41F) at Olympic Park.
As reported by news.com.au, temperatures in eastern Australia will sink again on Friday morning.
Melbourne is set to fall to 7C on both Friday and Saturday, while Canberra will shiver through readings around the freezing mark, maybe a little below, until at least Sunday.
Frosts will sweep parts of the Southern Downs in Queensland, through the northern ranges of NSW, the ACT, northern Victoria and Tasmania — so protect any tender crops.
Looking ahead, it'll be the West's turn to cop a polar blast beginning May 24:
🥶☔💨Two cold fronts are expected to arrive this weekend in the South West. The first front on Saturday will bring widespread rain to the SW, while the second cold front, arriving on Sunday, will be the coldest front in WA this year. Forecasts: https://t.co/s6h92mr6gz pic.twitter.com/LLeXxSWwTH— Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) May 20, 2021
CANADA
It's been a cold week across much of Canada, too.
In Kamloops and the Okanagan, British Columbia record-breaking overnight lows have been logged.
A return to near-zero temperatures was observed overnight, a stark contrast to the daytime highs of 30C (86F) witnessed this past weekend (another example of the Grand Solar Minimum and the Swings between Extremes).
A myriad of cold temperature records fell on the morning of May 19, according to Environment Canada data.
Kamloops recorded a low of 1.3C (34.3F) at its airport, a reading which smashed the previous benchmark of 2.1C (35.8F) set back in 2003.
While Penticton plunged to a low of -0.8C (30.5F), also annihilating its old record of 0.3C (32.5F), also set in 2003.
Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said hopefully it wasn't "cold enough for long enough" to do any frost damage to recently planted summer crops.
Weather statements were issued Monday and Tuesday by Environment Canada for snow on mountain passes.
Lundquist says the Coquihalla Summit on Highway 5 and Allison Pass on Highway 3 received snow. While flakes were reported on the Kootenay Pass and the Rogers Pass Wednesday night as the weather system moved east.
"There has been snow in the higher terrain, and with even just a little bit overnight, people are travelling and aren't used to it already," Lundquist says.
North America's unprecedented May chill doesn't look to be shifting anytime soon:
(Read more here)
Comment: Crazy weather in Edmonton, Alberta - Heavy snowfall on May 18