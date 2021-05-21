Seven people were killed in lightning strike in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.Badera police station incharge, Rajendra Pathak told TOI that, "Around 3 pm lightning hit near a temple in Dharmpura village where people had taken shelter from rain.Three people were killed on the spot, while one died during treatment. The deceased includes a minor," he said.Deceased have been identified as Abhilash Kol,18, Surendra Sahu, 24, Jitendra Kol, 23, and Bharat Kol, 16. Bharat died during treatment while the other three died on the spot.Lightning victims were out for fishing in a pond.All the deceased are residents of Kakra village and had gone there for fishing in a pond, said sources.A part from four deceased, three have sustained injuries.In another incident, two persons who took shelter from rain under a tree were killed at Kailaspur village in Majhgawan police station area.The deceased were identified as Satishchandra Pandey and Umesh Kumar Mishra, residents of Kothi village.Similarly, lightning claimed a youth identified as Chhotelal Saket, in Harrai road of Ram Nagar police station, late in the evening. The deceased was resident of Daga village.