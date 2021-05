A second official on the National Security Council was reportedly struck with the mysterious condition known as Havana Syndrome last year while near the entrance to the White House grounds, CNN reports Sources close to the matter told CNN that the official experienced more severe symptoms than the previous case that had been reported in April.The case occurred last year, CNN reports, several weeks after the presidential election."The health and well-being of American public servants is a paramount priority for the Biden administration," a White House official told The Hill last month when news of the first case broke. "We take all reports of health incidents by our personnel extremely seriously. The White House is working closely with departments and agencies to address unexplained health incidents and ensure the safety and security of Americans serving around the world."Senate Intelligence Committee leaders in April vowed to "get to the bottom" of the strange illness after the case near the White House was reported.