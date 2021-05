© AFP 2021 / Anas Baba



According to Channel 12 and an UNRWA official, prior to the strike people in the building received several warnings, including phone calls and messages, telling them to leave and a preliminary "roof-knocking" strike — using a small missile to strike the roof with minimal damage in order to cause all inside to leave before a major strike.



Hamas earlier threatened to launch long-range rockets at Tel Aviv should Israel continue airstrikes in residential areas. Channel 12 says the group was apparently referring to the high-rise in question.

In the last hours there's been massive escalation as Hamas and Islamic Jihad has unleashedHamas has announced that itthrough its TV channels moments ago. While it's unclear if this is exaggerated, rockets appear to be landing across Israel, many slipping through the Iron Dome anti-air defenses.This after Israeli airstrikes, which collapsed in on itself after multiple explosions and direct hits.Israeli media is reporting the following ..Sirens are blaring all across Israel, with people fleeing into bomb shelters. Israel is now acknowledging that some of the rockets launched from Gaza have scored direct hits on Israeli urban areas...Israeli PM Netanyahu earlier vowed to "step up" attacks on Hamas, while United Nations is urging "restraint" in a Tuesday statement.There are emerging reports that"Ben Gurion Airport has temporarily stopped air traffic due to the ongoing rocket barrages on central Israel. Air traffic is being rerouted to Cyprus, Channel 12 says," writes The Times of Israel.* * *During overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, at least, Gaza health officials say, while Israel's military says 15 among the dead are militants. Israel's air forcethroughout Gaza Strip in an operation that hasn't let up into Tuesday.And the Jerusalem Post records thattoward Israel since sundown on Monday,, and including some direct hits on residential areas which included an apartment building. Israel has opened up bomb shelters across the south and major cities. Later into the day Tuesday (local time), AFP is reporting that Gaza rocket fire hasThe rocket fire out of the Gaza Strip beganHamas leaders issued a demand for Israeli police to vacate the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex,Monday's events in Jerusalem left some 300 Palestinians wounded, and many arrested.The Israeli airstrikes have now entered their second day, and look to continue "On Tuesday, at about noon, Palestinians said that IDF struck an apartment in an 8-story building in the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza, killing two senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders and fatally wounding the brother of Baha abu Al-Ata who was killed in a targeted IDF operation 2019," The Jerusalem Post notes.Things only look to escalate from here, given Tel Aviv has announced theDefense Minister Benny Gantz has approved the- and in the past such a deployment has come prior to a ground campaign - however which Israeli leaders often try to avoid given the extreme risk their troops and high death toll.Additional IDF battalions have also been sent to the West Bank on fears of a wider Palestinian uprising akin to the prior historic intifadas.Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - who happens to be battling for his political future after last month he failed to cobble together a governing coalition - stated that fighting will "continue for some time".And an Israeli spokesman also affirmed that Israeli strikes are