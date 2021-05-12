Society's Child
Turn the other cheek? Israel's savage response to Gaza's rockets
South Front
Tue, 11 May 2021 00:01 UTC
On the afternoon of May 10th, after days of violent protests in Jerusalem's Mount Temple, Hamas' military wing gave Israeli authorities a deadline to withdraw the police and release the detained Palestinians. As it was expected, Tel Aviv did not respect the ultimatum.
As soon as it passed, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group reportedly launched about 30 rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. An ATGM also targeted a vehicle, injuring one civilian.
The Palestinians called their operation the "Al Quds Sword", while the Israeli response is titled "Guardian of the Walls".
The mighty Iron Dome intercepted most of missiles launched from Gaza towards Israeli Ashkelon and other areas, but its coverage is strained. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have recently deployed several more batteries in the south and bolstered it with more radars and launchers. There is ample footage showing rockets targeting civilian, and not open, areas.
In a swift response, an Israeli UAV was launched towards Gaza. The strike reportedly resulted in the death of at least 9 civilians, 3 of which were children.
This was not the "crushing blow" Tel Aviv expected it to be, as rockets continued raining down from Gaza towards Israeli territory. During this night only, over 200 rockets have been reportedly launched from Gaza.
In response, the IDF claim they have killed 15 Hamas members and have struck 130 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets. The IDF reportedly destroyed several rocket launchers, at least 2 military posts, 2 tunnels, a Hamas military intel facility and alleged weapon manufacturing and storage sites. The IDF did not mention that the strikes have resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians.
The numbers of casualties, as well as material damage caused by the hostilities from both sides, are not comparable.
The rocket exchange has already been marked as the biggest escalation in the West Bank in recent years.
It comes down to speculation how likely a further deterioration into chaos is. Tel Aviv appears to be dead set on indiscriminately targeting alleged Hamas targets, regardless of civilian collateral damage. The Palestinian groups in Gaza could potentially hope that the "international community" will not sit idly by and watch as Israel's incredibly severe response takes place, and so far it appears they are hoping in vain.
Comment: See also:
- Israel bombs 130 Gaza targets in retaliation for 200 Hamas rockets, after Jerusalem police attack worshipers in Al Aqsa Mosque
- Israel kills 20 Palestinians in Gaza, injures hundreds in Jerusalem as Al-Aqsa tensions flare
- Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza claiming 36 rocket attacks came from region, Netanyahu says to 'prepare for any scenario'
- DMFI board member Archie Gottesman wanted to 'burn' Gaza
- Gaza has suffered the longest, most barbaric, lockdown in the world - I know, because I lived through three years of it
- Two ex-Israeli soldiers sue colleague for revealing their Gaza crimes
- IDF strikes multiple 'terrorist targets' in Gaza in response to missiles fired into Israel on Christmas
- Israel's slow motion genocide in Gaza goes uninterrupted, but is Europe finally taking notice?
- The Lancet censors Gaza health letter after pro-Israel pressure
..
9/11 and pelosi's besties?
or,
A comment beneath this recent Unz review article[Link]
"“The FDA receives 45% of its annual budget from the pharmaceutical industry.
“The World Health Organization (WHO) gets roughly half its budget from private sources, including Pharma and its allied foundations.
“And the CDC, frankly, is a vaccine company; it owns 56 vaccine patents and buys and distributes $4.6 billion in vaccines annually through the Vaccines for Children program, which is over 40% of its total budget.
“The HHS (US Health and Human Services) partners with vaccine makers to develop, approve, recommend, and pass mandates for new products and then shares profits from vaccine sales.
“HHS employees can personally collect up to $150,000 annually in royalties for products they work on.
“For example, key HHS officials collect money on every sale of Merck’s controversial HPV vaccine Gardasil, which also yields tens of millions annually for the agency in patent royalties.” — Robert F. Kennedy, Jr"