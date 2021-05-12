© REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa



Chaos is returning to the West Bank, as rockets are raining down on both sides of the Gaza fence.On the afternoon of May 10th, after days of violent protests in Jerusalem's Mount Temple, Hamas' military wing gave Israeli authorities a deadline to withdraw the police and release the detained Palestinians. As it was expected, Tel Aviv did not respect the ultimatum.The Palestinians called their operation the "Al Quds Sword", while the Israeli response is titled "Guardian of the Walls".In response, the IDF claim they have killed 15 Hamas members and have struck 130 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets. The IDF reportedly destroyed several rocket launchers, at least 2 military posts, 2 tunnels, a Hamas military intel facility and alleged weapon manufacturing and storage sites. The IDF did not mention that the strikes have resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians.It comes down to speculation how likely a further deterioration into chaos is. Tel Aviv appears to be dead set on indiscriminately targeting alleged Hamas targets, regardless of civilian collateral damage. The Palestinian groups in Gaza could potentially hope that the "international community" will not sit idly by and watch as Israel's incredibly severe response takes place, and so far it appears they are hoping in vain.