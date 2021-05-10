Society's Child
Arizona citizens' group in drops nuke: Sues state for 2018, 2019, and 2020 elections that were not in compliance with Arizona law
Sun, 09 May 2021 16:20 UTC
This all leads back to our investigation of the outfits that certified the Arizona elections and were called back after the election by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) to perform audits earlier after the 2020 election a few months ago.
We reported that the MCBOS would not allow the Arizona Senate to perform an audit of the county's 2020 Election results. The MCBOS sued to Senate to prevent the audit. Then when the Senate updated laws to clarify their right to audit and the courts found that the Senate has every right to audit the county's results, the MCBOS said ok you can do an audit but we want to select the auditors. They then said the only firms they would allow to perform their audit were those certified by the EAS.
The problem for the MCBOS was the choice of auditors that the Senate wanted to employ to perform the audit was not theirs. It was the Senates. Also, the firms the MCBOS said were certified were not certified. They hadn't been for years.
We reported this and within 4 hours the EAS certified these two firms. We've asked the EAS to provide us documentation and what they used to certify these two firms suddenly within hours of our article noting the firms were not certified.
Now a group after reviewing Arizona law, claims that the 2018, 2019, and 2020 elections related to this law were out of compliance with state law. Their rationale is because the firms that reviewed their voting machine equipment were not certified by the EAS as Arizona law mandates.
Here is the press release from the group suing Arizona for not being in compliance with their laws concerning elections.
The suit makes the following point in the document below:
Wow. This could be really big. This would mean that any elections since 2018 that were impacted by this law must be undone. New elections will be necessary.
Comment: Gateway Pundit also reports on the obstacles being placed in the way of a proper audit such as lack of access due to Dominion retaining crucial passwords. The brass of the Democrat machine is breathtaking:
Back on November 30, 2020, Maricopa County elections witness Jan Bryant testified before the Arizona legislature.As so may have said, if Biden's win was legit, why keep throwing up issues? The Democrats should be falling all over themselves to have the audit vindicate their victory.
Jan has a strong project management background. She could not believe what she witnessed during the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Jan said back on November 30, 2020, that Maricopa County officials DID NOT RUN THE ELECTION! Dominion employees John and Bruce did.
Jan's testimony might explain why Maricopa County officials do not have Admin passwords or access to the Dominion voting machines.
They never had them!
Jan also testified under oath that county staff, not even IT staff were allowed access to the voting machines and that she witnessed Dominon employees with a laptop computer in the counting room.
Jan worked 6 days at MCTEC, has an MBA, and project management background in technology.
Transcribed Witness Text: Janice (Jan) Bryant
From Video Testimony here:
Captured 06:39:30 to 06:42:25
Nov. 30th 2020 - AZ Legislature's Election Fraud Hearing (Hyatt Hotel)
Jan Bryant: ....and back to my opening, I wanted to tell you that I do have a pretty strong project management technology background. This is not, I would say, everybody, raves about how we'll run and how tight this room is that we were working in. I was in the (MCTEC) tabulation center. You know the glass (wall) and the servers in a glass room. All the computers are on a single cable that you can see. None of that matters because of two things. One, the Dominion employees were the only ones that were running any of that equipment.
So I'm, I was in the tabulation center six different days. Day and night shifts. And no county employees, no IT people, no one else was touching any of the software. They (Dominion) did all the training for the adjudicators, they ran all the reports. And so I brought this up on my very first day in the room. I said this doesn't seem right, as a person with my background. Never in a million years would I turn my company's most important things over to someone else. And there's only two guys (Dominion's Bruce & John) and they had whole control of everything.
I also participated in the (2%) random ballot selection for hand audit. Picking the ballots, you know, determining which bins we were going to select. And even with that, Dominion ran the report for it (which bins to pull). So no one, I mean, they (Dominion) knew exactly what was in the hand audit boxes. That made me nervous also. And they also knew when we pulled the last box, which was probably eight days before they quit counting ballots. As a senior manager over big projects, never in a million years would I have allowed some of the stuff that I saw going on there.
RECAP: The exact bins to be pulled for the mandated 2% hand audit were decided by Dominion staff, using their EMS software, not randomly.
The other thing that I wanted to make sure. The final week that they were counting ballots, I came in on I think a Tuesday. When I had left the Friday before I did NOT notice there was a laptop in the room behind the (glass) wall, that "John" the Dominion employee was working on. When I came in on Tuesday and walked around where they were doing the hand entry of ballots, I noticed that laptop sitting there and John was working on it. It's not a secure room if you're bringing a laptop in and out of a room. Who knows what happened there. Every one of the 50 desktops that were in there had a row of USB ports on the side of it. So I get very angry when I hear some of our leader here saying "Oh, it's secure, nothing can get in or out.". That's not true. I will tell you that is probably the biggest issue that I had.
The Accreditation requirements are found here.
None of the firms that tested the equipment in CA has been accredited since 2017.
This is a big problem and it is just the tip of the iceberg.