This all leads back to our investigation of the outfits that certified the Arizona elections and were called back after the election by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) to perform audits earlier after the 2020 election a few months ago.We reported that the MCBOS would not allow the Arizona Senate to perform an audit of the county's 2020 Election results. The MCBOS sued to Senate to prevent the audit. Then when the Senate updated laws to clarify their right to audit and the courts found that the Senate has every right to audit the county's results, the MCBOS said ok you can do an audit but we want to select the auditors. They then said the only firms they would allow to perform their audit were those certified by the EAS.The problem for the MCBOS was the choice of auditors that the Senate wanted to employ to perform the audit was not theirs. It was the Senates. Also, the firms the MCBOS said were certified were not certified. They hadn't been for years.We reported this and within 4 hours the EAS certified these two firms. We've asked the EAS to provide us documentation and what they used to certify these two firms suddenly within hours of our article noting the firms were not certified.Now a group after reviewing Arizona law, claims that the 2018, 2019, and 2020 elections related to this law were out of compliance with state law. Their rationale is because the firms that reviewed their voting machine equipment were not certified by the EAS as Arizona law mandates.Here is the press release from the group suing Arizona for not being in compliance with their laws concerning elections.The suit makes the following point in the document below:Below is the case filed on Friday in Arizona with names of Petitioners redacted: