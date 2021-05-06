At least 10 people have died and 1 is still missing after flash floods in Iran. Fatalities were reported in the central and eastern Yazd, Kerman and South Khorasan provinces.Affected provinces include Isfahan, Yazd, Semnan, South Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, East Azerbaijan, Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan, Khuzestan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Mazandaran, Khuzestan and Tehran.Over the last few days IRC has provided emergency services to 1,818 people. Red Crescent teams also recovered 37 vehicles from flooded routes and pumped water from 146 houses. Furthermore, 208 people were displaced from damaged homes and provided shelter by IRC.IRC said teams also located the bodies of 10 missing people who had lost their lives in floods in Yazd, Kerman and South Khorasan provinces. One person is reported as still missing.Roads were severely damaged and water and power supply cut in parts of Kerman Province as a result of the severe weather. Six of those who died were employees of the an electricity company who were sent to repair downed power lines in Golbaf, according to state-controlled Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN). Three fatalities were reported in Ardakan County, Yazd Province and 1 in South Khorasan Province.IRINN also reported dozens of homes were damaged by floods in Damghan, Semnan Province. Homes, crops and livestock were also damaged in Gonabad, Khorasan Razavi province.