Floods in Beni-Slimane, Médéa Province, Algeria,
© Algeria Civil Protection
Floods in Beni-Slimane, Médéa Province, Algeria, May 2021.
Severe flash flooding has affected parts of northern Algeria since 02 May 2021. As of 04 May, fatalities were reported in Batna, Médéa and Provinces.

Civil Protection in Algeria reported severe flooding in Médéa Province following heavy rainfall on 03 May 2021.

Buildings, roads and infrastructure were damaged. Four people died after being swept away by flood water in the municipality of Beni-Slimane where a medical building and dozens of vehicles were damaged.

In M'sila Province, 1 person died in flood waters in Daïra de Magra municipality. Civil Protection rescued trapped motorists in Ain Khadra municipality.

Radio Algérienne reported flooding affected parts of Batna Province on 02 May 2021. Two people died after being swept away by flood waters in Amdoukal municipality. Several roads in the province were cut, causing traffic disruption. Roads were also flooded in parts of Biskra Province.