© Algeria Civil Protection



Severe flash flooding has affected parts of northern Algeria since 02 May 2021. As of 04 May, fatalities were reported in Batna, Médéa and Provinces.Civil Protection in Algeria reported severe flooding in Médéa Province following heavy rainfall on 03 May 2021.In M'sila Province, 1 person died in flood waters in Daïra de Magra municipality. Civil Protection rescued trapped motorists in Ain Khadra municipality.Radio Algérienne reported flooding affected parts of Batna Province on 02 May 2021. Two people died after being swept away by flood waters in Amdoukal municipality. Several roads in the province were cut, causing traffic disruption. Roads were also flooded in parts of Biskra Province.