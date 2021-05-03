© Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of South Tapanuli Regency



West Java Landslide

© BPBD Sukabumi Regency



At least 5 people died and 8 are still missing after landslides hit the Batang Toru hydropower plant area in Marancar, South Tapanuli District, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia on 29 April 2021.Indonesia's disaster agency BNPB said the landslides wereThe Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of South Tapanuli Regency said search operations are ongoing but the remote location on steep slopes has made it difficult to use heavy digging equipment.Meanwhile a landslide also struck in Ginanjar Village, Ciambar District, Sukabumi Regency, West Java on 01 May 2021. BNPB report that 1 person died after 3 houses were severely damaged. Two other people were injured.