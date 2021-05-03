Search and rescue operations after a landslide in South Tapanuli Regency.
© Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of South Tapanuli Regency
At least 5 people died and 8 are still missing after landslides hit the Batang Toru hydropower plant area in Marancar, South Tapanuli District, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia on 29 April 2021.

Indonesia's disaster agency BNPB said the landslides were caused by heavy rainfall in the area. Two buildings and a vehicle were buried in the slide, with 12 people feared missing.

Since then search and rescue operations have found the bodies of 5 victims, with 8 people thought to be still missing. The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of South Tapanuli Regency said search operations are ongoing but the remote location on steep slopes has made it difficult to use heavy digging equipment.


West Java Landslide

Meanwhile a landslide also struck in Ginanjar Village, Ciambar District, Sukabumi Regency, West Java on 01 May 2021. BNPB report that 1 person died after 3 houses were severely damaged. Two other people were injured.

Landslide in Sukabumi Regency, West Java, Indonesia on 01 May 2021.
© BPBD Sukabumi Regency
