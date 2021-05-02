Two people were killed on the spot and 13 others were grievously injured on Saturday when a lightning struck a cattle shed in Mawngap village in Mawshynrut, West Khasi Hills.The deceased Leborius Nongsiang (17) and Leding Rongrin (37) were among the 15 people who were constructing the cattle shed at the time of the incident.Mawjaw Langrin, Sordar of Mawngap village, said, "The incident occurred at around 12 pm when they were taking shelter from downpour in the cattle shed. However, a thunder struck the cattle shed out of the blue and the two died on the spot."The village dorbar informed the Riangdo PS about the incident and the bodies were handed over to the families while the others, who sustained injuries, were shifted to Riangdo CHC.