The people of Chile and neighbouring countries are used to earthquakes, as the region is part the Ring of Fire - an area around much of the rim of the Pacific Ocean where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur due to the collision of lithospheric plates.According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake hit off of Coquimbo on Sunday morning. The quake's epicentre was located at a depth of around 10 km (6.2 miles).So far, there have been no reports about any damages or casualties, caused by the tremor.