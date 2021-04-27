quake
Date & time: 27 Apr 2021 08:05:32 UTC -
Local time at epicenter: 27 Apr 6:05 pm (GMT +10)
Magnitude: 6.1
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 3.49°S / 145.53°E (Bismarck Sea, Papua New Guinea)
Nearest volcano: Bam (81 km / 50 mi)