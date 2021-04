© cc license/slongy/wikimedia commons



A farmer on Ireland's Dingle Peninsula was surprised to find a stone-lined passageway beneath a rock he had turned over in his fields.The tomb is lined with standing stones and consists of a long central chamber and an adjacent nook.— these important finds have led the Museum of Ireland and the National Monument Service to keep the tomb's location a secret.Dingle-based archaeologist Mícheál Ó Coileáin has told the Irish Times this ishe added. The farmer was only able to dislodge it because he was operating a digger.While the urge to date the tomb to the Irish Bronze Age, between 2,000 BCE and 500 BCE, was there at first, Smithsonian reportsIn the Bronze Age the area may have been on average 2°C warmer, allowing for greater human habitation."It is an extremely significant find as the original structure has been preserved and not interfered with, as may have occurred in the case of other uncovered tomb," said Dr Breandán Ó Cíobháin, another archaeologist familiar with the region. We'll let you know of any treasures Irish farmers might dig up next.