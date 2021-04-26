Two lives were lost in the village of Ulhitiya within 24 hours as a result of wild elephant attacks, highlighting the need to solve the growing conflict.D.M. Hemalatha, 54, the second casualty in the wild elephant attack, had been living in a neighbour's residence after her house was destroyed by wild elephants last year.H.M. Dharmadasa, a farmer who had been travelling to his field on a motorcycle, had been attacked by an elephant this morning.He had been admitted to the Welikanda hospital before being transferred to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.Dharmadasa's parents had died in a wild elephant attack at their residence in 2004. His brother is currently differently-abled as a result of an elephant attack.