RT's English YouTube channel was issued a strike by the service over alleged Covid-19 disinformation, temporarily restricting its ability to launch live broadcasts. RT in Germany faced similar sanctions.On Friday, four videos on RT's main English-language channel were made inaccessible for viewers for what YouTube said were violations of its policies on "medical misinformation" and "spam, deceptive practices and scams."In its notification letter, the platform didn't specify what exact content in those clips went against its regulations. RT has addressed YouTube for clarification, but hasn't gotten a response yet.According to YouTube's rules,As a penalty, RT's English channel will be barred from organizing live broadcasts for the next seven days.None of the blacklisted clips were newly uploaded.They remained on RT's channel for weeks and even months, garnering numerous views and likes from the audience.One of them wasAnother blocked video was an episode of the Wayne Dupree Show, hosted by the black American journalist of the same name. It was dedicated to January's inauguration of US President Joe Biden, in which Biden called on supporters to skip the event due to the Covid-19 outbreak.The otherMeanwhile, the head of RT in Germany, Dinara Toktosunova, confirmed that RT DE also got a strike on YouTube. The video in question, a livestream. There was no explanation from YouTube as to which specific moment of the footage triggered the sanctions. As the second strike for the page, it carries a harsher penalty., according to Toktosunova.The platform's rules state that "three strikes in the same 90-day period will result in your channel being permanently removed from YouTube."The latest action against RT follows another episode of social media clampdown on the news outlet.In late March, theby a US-based firm. However, its operations swiftly resumed after the hugely popular service was unblocked a few hours later. YouTube claimed the ban was "unintentional."Last year, RT's Twitter account was marked as Russian state-affiliated media, which means the tweets by the account won't be promoted or suggested for further reading by the social media giant.