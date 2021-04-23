© CONRED



The disaster agency in Guatemala (CONRED) reported heavy rain caused flooding and landslides parts of Quiché Department over the last few days. Over 165 homes have been damaged and 1,500 people displaced.The National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology of Guatemala (Insivumeh) recorded 135.9 mm of rain at Playa Grande Ixcan, Quiché Department on 18 April 2021.The heavy rain caused 4 landslides in Chicamán municipality and 2 in Uspantán municipality, where 3 incidents of flooding were also reported. Conred said flooding from the La Taña river damaged around 100 homes in La Taña village, Uspantán, forcing 750 people to evacuate.As of 22 April, 1,495 people had evacuated across the 2 municipalities and 165 homes were damaged, one of them severely. Roads were damaged by landslides in the municipality of Uspantán.Other rivers are also high, in particular the Xacbal River at San Luis Ixcán, Quiché, which reached 3.5 metres on 21 April, above the maximum (flood stage) of 2 metres. In Alta Verapaz Department the Chixoy River at Chisec reached 4.23 metres, above maximum level of 3 metres.Heavy rain also caused flooding in Antigua Guatemala, Sacatepéquez Department on 21 April. Roads were swamped causing problems for traffic. No other damage was reported, as of 22 April.