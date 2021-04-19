Failed Green Revolution

"In the 1980s, the chemical corporations started to look at genetic engineering and patenting of seed as new sources of super profits. They took farmers varieties from the public gene banks, tinkered with the seed through conventional breeding or genetic engineering, and took patents."

"...taking the farmers seeds that embodies their creativity and knowledge of breeding. The 'civilising mission' of Seed Colonisation is the declaration that farmers are 'primitive' and the varieties they have bred are 'primitive', 'inferior', 'low yielding' and have to be 'substituted' and 'replaced' with superior seeds from a superior race of breeders, so called 'modern varieties' and 'improved varieties' bred for chemicals."

GMO value capture

By dodging regulation as well as avoiding economic, social, environmental and health impact assessments, it is clear that the industry is first and foremost motivated by value capture and profit and contempt for democratic accountability.

"able economists who are familiar with and will prioritise rural livelihoods and the interests of resource-poor small and marginal farmers rather than serve corporate interests and their profits".

What can be done?

But is all of this inevitable?

"In return for trillions of dollars in direct and indirect subsidies, the agribusiness model would centralise food production around a handful of untested technologies that would lead to the forced exodus of at least a billion people from hundreds of millions of farms. Agribusiness is gambling on other people's food security."