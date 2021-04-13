Society's Child
National guard deployed to Minneapolis suburb to quell riots following police shooting
Mon, 12 Apr 2021 00:07 UTC
Crowds of mourners gathered at the site of the shooting, and relatives identified the victim as Daunte Wright, an African American resident of the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Police did not identify the driver and said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name once the family was notified.
Chief Tim Gannon of the Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers pulled the man over for a traffic violation and attempted to detain him when they learned of a warrant out for the man's arrest. However, the man reentered his car, at which point an officer shot him.
The car rolled for several blocks until it hit another vehicle, and medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene. One police officer was injured in the incident, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
Demonstrators later clashed with police outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters, and National Guard members arrived in the city shortly before midnight to assist local officers.
Looters targeted the Brooklyn Center Walmart and destroyed several other stores in the vicinity, and looting spread into some parts of Minneapolis overnight.
The incident occurred amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer accused of killing George Floyd during his arrest in May 2020. Video of Floyd's arrest, during which Chauvin knelt on Floyd's kneck until he became unconscious, sparked massive riots in Minneapolis and in cities across the U.S.
Comment: Daunte Wright's mother claimed that he did no wrong and was being wrongfully arrested over air freshners hanging down from his rear-view mirror (technically against the law in Minnesota). But that ignores the fact the he had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest and that he attempted to flee his arrest. Her comments ignore the likely fact that if Daunte Wright had not attempted to escape his arrest, he would still be alive.
The idea that there is a "war" going on between police and citizens continues. The people looting and rioting as a result of the shooting are accomplishing nothing. This all seems to be going according to someone's plan. Seems like we're being set up for another summer of riots and protests across the US.
Reader Comments
or
R.C.