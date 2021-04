© Kim Smith, Twitter

The church first made headlines last month after their pastor, James Coates, was jailed for violating lockdown orders on Mar 5. He was held for weeks before his release on Mar 22, but still faces an upcoming trial.Sources familiar with the situation say that the premises was raided in the early morning.According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms,Despite the legal threats made against Coates, the pastor nevertheless made headlines again by opening the church for Easter services earlier this month.Coates pled guilty to one charge resulting in a fine of $1,500. However, his time spent in jail may count as credit towards that fine.