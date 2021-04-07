UK cold spell
Brits are bracing for another bitterly cold day with warnings of more snow as well as bouts of rain as Arctic winds continues to sweep the nation.

Up to 3cm of snow is predicted to fall in parts of Scotland while the mercury is likely to drop to sub zero temperatures again on Wednesday.

Lows of -6C will hit central parts of England this morning and forecasters warned that it will be 'a cold start for all of us.'

It comes after temperatures plunged as low as minus 4.2C overnight in parts of the UK, while some regions had 11cm of snow fall.

Today, a yellow weather warning for snow remains in place for parts of northern Scotland until 10am.

The severe weather warning states that 'snow showers may lead to some transport disruption' in the affected regions, with up to 3cm set to fall.

London is set to record the coldest start to April in eight years, after St James's Park saw the coldest average over the first six days of the month back in 2013, the Star reports.


Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: "The artic air is still with us as we start off Wednesday. A cold start for all of us with frost, snow and ice in places.

"But Wednesday is looking a little drier, a little brighter and certainly less windy compared to the last couple of days."

He added that the temperatures would be 'unusually cold' for an April morning.

As well as the freezing weather there are also warnings of flooding for some regions.

The Environment Agency has issued one flood warning - meaning immediate action is required - at North Sea, Sandsend.

There are a further 14 flood alerts across England meaning people should be prepared.

On Tuesday widespread frost and sub-zero conditions across Scotland, England and Wales led to a cold start for most, just days after balmy weather for the Easter weekend.

The mercury plunged to minus 4.2C in Eskdalemuir, Dumfries and Galloway, while a low of minus 4.1C was recorded at Winchcombe Sudeley Castle in Gloucestershire.