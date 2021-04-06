© Angelo Carconi/EPA



Italy's justice minister is to send inspectors to Sicily following reports that prosecutors wiretapped hundreds of phone conversations involving at least 15 journalists reporting on migration in the central Mediterranean.The Italian newspaper Domani revealed on Friday thatThe documents, seen by the Guardian, detail how prosecutors in Sicily secretly recorded conversations between reporters and charity staff in which they discussed travel details and confidential information connected to their articles.What's next in this country, bugs in confessionals? It is a question of the integrity of democracy," Carlo Verna, president of Italy's Order of Journalists, told the Guardian.As the row grew in Italy over the weekend, the justice minister, Marta Cartabia, called for scrutiny of the Trapani investigation and, according to sources close to the government, is sending inspectors to Sicily to look into the alleged violation of reporter's rights.Dozens of MPs have asked the government to intervene in the matter. Primo Di Nicola of the 5-Star Movement, a member of the parliamentary commission overseeing the public broadcaster RAI, told the Associated Press that he had proposed a bill to safeguard journalists from the wiretapping of calls with sources."At the time, I gave the authorities and the police important information on the traffickers' network, on their connivance with politicians in Libya," Porsia said. "But it is clear that, while I was providing that information, they were intercepting my calls."With a journalist for the newspaper Avvenire, Nello Scavo, whoProsecutors in Trapani claim that the file containing the journalists' wiretaps data was passed on to them by the former lead prosecutor of Trapani, and that they intend to ask a judge to destroy it.Court documents seen by the Guardian also show the prosecutors in Ragusa