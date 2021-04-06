fireball
This bolide was spotted over Spain on 4 Abril 2021, at about 23:42 local time (equivalent to 21:42 universal time). The event was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 57,000 km/h. The fireball began at an altitude of about 81 km over the south of the province of Sevilla, and ended at a height of around 30 km over the north of the province of Cádiz.

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), and Madrid (Universidad Complutense). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).