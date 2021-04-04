Earth Changes
At least 44 killed after floods trigger landslide in Indonesia - hundreds missing
CGTN
Sun, 04 Apr 2021 10:04 UTC
The disaster buried dozens of houses, swept away several other houses and destroyed a bridge, a local official said.
Local media said hundreds of people are missing in the landslides that hit the Nele Lamadike village area in East Nusa Tenggara.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
This is Natures way of rectifying an imbalance, like the baby boom after wars.
The asymptomatic spread of covid never existed, a study of 10 million Chinese confirmed. an article about a new Chinese study that is in stark...
After the queen of Jewland kicks it, your royal party is next you lame duck fools.
A thousand people or more die in Florida daily. All of these statistics citing Covid as the reason are bullshit.
Shame that the satire was doomed to fail this time - we all know that Biden would not be able to pass a cognitive test