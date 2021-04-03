fireball
On 1 April 2021, at about 23:05 h local time, a very bright fireball was spotted over Spain. This bolide was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 72,000 km/h. The fireball, that could be seen over the whole Iberian Peninsula because of its high brighness, overflew the province of Toledo. It began over that province at an altitude of about 92 km, and ended at a height of around 43 km.

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), Calar Alto (Almería), and Madrid (Jaime Izquierdo, Complutense University of Madrid). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).