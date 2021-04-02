Floods in Grobogan, Indonesia, 31 March 2021
© BNPB
Further severe flooding has struck in Indonesia, this time in Central Java Province. This follows recent flooding in Medan City in North Sumatra province, where over 50,000 people were affected.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reported severe flooding in Klambu District, Grobogan Regency, Central Java, on 31 March 2021.

Flooding affected the villages of Klambu and Penganten. According to BNPB, 1,900 houses, 3 government offices, 5 schools and 14 places of worship were submerged in water up to 2 metres deep in Klambu Village. Meanwhile around 500 homes were flooded in Penganten Village. Around 20 homes have been severely damaged.


Flooding occurred after a short period of heavy rain late on 31 March. BNPB also blamed changes in land use in surrounding areas.

BNPB said, "Apart from heavy rains, the condition of the hilly land which has changed its function from heterogeneous forests to areas of seasonal crop rice fields is a factor that is suspected of causing the disaster."

By 01 April much of the flooding had subsided, leaving affected areas swamped in mud.