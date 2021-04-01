© Khaled Elfiqi/EPA



The blockage of the Suez canal by the beached Ever Given container ship has prompted fresh international efforts to find an alternative to the world's most important shipping corridor.UN officials are understood to be reviewing plans to construct a new canal along the Egypt-Israel border,The blockage of the Suez canal, bringing everything from toilet roll and iPhones to takeaways and PPE.The UN had previously commissioned a feasibility study from the international tunnelling company OFP Lariol, which estimated "Suez 2"The canal would run in a near straight line into the Gulf of Aqaba in the Red Sea."Technology has moved on considerably since the excavation of the first canal in the 1850s," said the study's author, Iver Shovel.The Foreign Office said it was aware of the plans, which are being overseen by the UN committee for Trade Routes Uniting Economies.Sources said the UK would be prepared to play a leading role in any project to help "level up the region and build back better"."We have the expertise and could share our preliminary designs for the proposed tunnel links to Northern Ireland," said an official, who also pointed to the prime minister's successful track record in large-scale infrastructure projects."It's an exciting idea," said Mo Sez, a regional expert in water division management, whose staff are managing a feasibility study of the area.Although, transferring goods to flotillas of smaller boats could provide a modern solution.Felucca operators could carry as much as 28% of the Suez cargo volumes, or less. Camel trains would be on standby should water levels in the Nile drop.Questioned whether such a scheme remained feasible, a spokesperson said: "See those pyramids? We built those, didn't we?"