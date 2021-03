© Wikipedia



"Imagine if Donald Trump had brokered a formal agreement with the Ku Klux Klan or neo-Nazis in exchange for their electoral support. That's the equivalent of what Netanyahu is doing, again".

A long history

A major Kahanist representation

Jewish Power party

platform

The State of Israel is being conquered - step by step; and we are stepping back - and losing it!

The war of survival of the Jewish People in their land is being neutralized by the use of false and misleading terminology: Racism - Freedom of speech - Occupation - Democracy... and the rest of the lies used to promote victory for the enemy. Many in Israel choose to sleep on the job of preserving the Jewish State.

We of Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) recognize the demographic problem and intend to tackle head on, with determination and power, the disaster that lies ahead. We commit ourselves to bring TRUE PEACE to our children. To cope with the challenges, not ignore them. To beat the enemy, not to surrender to them. To fight for a Jewish State and to win. This is the only state we have!

Aliya (exclusively Jewish immigration from other countries) Construction (settlement) Emigration ("transfer of the enemy")

Judea and Samaria: Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) will erase the illusion of the "green line" and advance the cause of settlement of all of Judea and Samaria in order to strengthen our hold on all of the territory of the Land of Israel.

We of Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) are composing a detailed plan that will ensure a Jewish majority and a loyal civilian population, via emigration, transfer of the enemy, an exchange of populations and any other way that will help the enemy leave our country.

An enemy is whoever acts on, assists or supports an attack on the State of Israel, its security or the Jews in it, as well as all those who act against the values of the Jewish State, its national anthem or its symbols, regardless of their religion, race, gender or color of ID card. This is in accordance with the Jewish principle: Whoever comes to kill you, at the very least - rise up and remove him.

We are not talking about a Milosevic-style expulsion from Yugoslavia, or about what our enemies in the Middle East usually do, and not even about a Gush Katif-style ethnic cleansing.

Our intent is to put this essential and vital project at the top of the State of Israel's priority list, and to coordinate all efforts in which all operational arms of the State will participate - The Mossad, the Shabak, the police, the Jewish Agency, the Jewish National Fund. The Prime Minister's office will reactivate the Emigration Department, which had previously been in operation for many years. This department will coordinate the national effort to encourage emigration and to identify countries willing to absorb the emigres.

The Zionist vein

this is fascistic.

And yet, there is something else that is frightening about it. It is ultra-Zionist.

"My principle says maximum Jews on maximum land with maximum security and with minimum Palestinians".

Jonathan Ofir is an Israeli musician, conductor and blogger/writer based in Denmark.

With over 90% of the votes counted after Israel's Tuesday elections,the Kahanist who keeps a poster of Baruch Goldstein, the 1994 Hebron massacre perpetrator, in his living room, James Zogby and other commentators have compared Jewish Power, to the KKK or neo-Nazis.Prime Minister Netanyahu in fact worked hard to forge the Religious Zionism bloc so as to not lose these votes on his right side.reassuring them that the two traditional ultra-orthodox parties (Shas and United Torah Judaism) are doing fine. It looks likeJames Zogby, who was himself threatened by Kahane's terrorist Jewish Defense League, operating in USA, in 1970's, reflects in his piece in The Nation:Meir Kahane's Kach party entered the Knesset in 1984 with a single seat (then, the electoral threshold was only 1%). At the point, there was no law to bar a contender on the basis of racism. Following Kahane's success, a law was passed, which was then applied against him in 1988, to keep him out of the Knesset.In 1994, Kahane disciple Baruch Goldsteinin Al-Khalil (Hebron). Following the massacre,Yet its ideology continued to flourish, and its representatives have been fighting to gain renewed power and official representation.In 2019, Netanyahu lobbied hard for a Kahanist union of the kind we now see. This was in advance of the April elections (the first of what has turned out to be four elections in the past two years). At that time, Jewish Power got in under a bloc called the Union of Right-Wing Parties.Ben Ari was number 5 on the total slate, and Ben Gvir was number 8, and after the barring of Ben Ari, Ben Gvir went up to 7. The Union received 5 seats, and Ben Gvir petitioned to go up to the 5th spot to replace Ben Ari, but that was rejected.and new elections were held in September. Jewish Power tried to run alone twice, but failed to get any viable representation. Until now.Netanyahu has tried to cool the flames, since the Kahanist movement has for so long been officially considered beyond the pale, even within right-wing circles. In response to concerns that Ben Gvir may become an actual minister, Netanyahu said that he would merely be part of the coalition, yet not receive a portfolio.Whether or not Netanyhu's plans for a thin majority may work out (there seems to currently be a deadlock of blocs, once again, shortly after early exit polls suggested a Likud win), whether or not the Kahanists will currently sit in government, is perhaps of somewhat lesser importance.The significance of what has happened is thatIn the sixth place on Religious Zionism, isthe chair of a faction called NOAM. This isThe name NOAM is an acronym for "A Normal Nation In Our Land" (Am Normali Beartzenu in Hebrew). The "not normal" are of course not just LGBTQ, but also non-Jews, as well as Jews of other than orthodox persuasions.Since Religious Zionism appears to have gotten 6 seats, Maoz, too, is likely to be a member of the Israeli Knesset.The message of Jewish Power taunts the left, saying:But when they say this, they don't mean the military occupation of Palestine by the Israeli army -They include actual Israeli citizens, not even the occupied ones. These are by nature a "demographic problem": The demographic problem and Israeli Arab nationalism are dragging the government into efforts to buy the Arabs' loyalty with offers of excessive benefits. This tactic is weakening us, they say:Thus, the answer of Jewish Power is to tackle this "demographic problem" head on, so that we may haveincluding allocation of further resources.including the occupied Palestinian territories, which are termed by Jewish Power simply "Judea and Samaria", and the Green Line is simply an illusion:And who is to be defined as an enemy?This is a very broad sweep. An "attack" on the "values of the Jewish state" can be someone like me, for example, advocating against Zionism. What will happen to me? Jewish Power is providing a softened version of the Talmudic "whoever comes to kill you, rise and kill them first". In this version, the preemptive "kill" is conveyed as "remove". Not necessarily to kill, but to transfer and get them out of sight - a kind ofJewish Power seem to be aware that they are speaking about- yet they say it's not as extreme as it sounds:Above,Gush Katif. This, for Jewish Power, is the real ethnic cleansing - and we Jews are victims of it also now. But we shouldn't be too sensitive or sentimental about what may happen to those "enemies".This project, of "transfer", would be a major and central project for Jewish Power:One does have to pause. I mean,This is not even pretending to accept anything else but a volkish Jewish existence in Greater Israel.Many of these principles echo an essentially Zionist ideology.Lapid elaborates: "Not a dictatorship," but "an in-between, a hybrid, anywhere between Hungary and Turkey."Lapid is the more left-leaning of the various right-and-center leaders who oppose Netanyahu. But what is Lapid's own principle? He has stated this clearly It is with such statements, from such people, that one begins to understand how overtly fascistic parties such as Jewish Power manage to bubble up and thrive in the Israeli Zionist society.