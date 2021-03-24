The Moral Guidance Department, a branch of the Yemeni Armed Forces of the revolutionary Houthi government of Yemen published last week a number of secret documents and phone calls from the former regime of longtime president Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Two phone calls between former president Saleh and the former director of the CIA George Tenet were released. A Yemeni government official has confirmed to me that the calls took place in 2001.
In the calls, the former CIA director can be heard pressuring Saleh to release a detained individual involved in the bombing attacks on USS Cole in October of 2000, which left 17 dead and 37 injured. In the call, Tenet is asked by Saleh's translator about the name of the individual in question.
"I don't want to give his name over the phone," Tenet tells him.
Saleh notes that the FBI team tasked with the USS Cole investigation had already arrived in Sana'a, and asks Tenet if the FBI personnel could meet with him to discuss the matter. Tenet refuses, saying
"this is my person, this is my problem, this is my issue... The man must be released. I've talked to everybody in my government; I told them that I was going to make this call."As Saleh's translator is delivering Tenet's message to the president, the CIA director cuts him off and says that the man in question "must be released within 48 hours."
"After 50 days, this must stop," he says.
Major General Abdul Qadir al-Shami, the deputy-head of the Yemeni Security and Intelligence Service, confirmed to Houthi media that the person in question was dual American-Yemeni citizen imam Anwar Al-Awlaki, a top leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), who was killed in Yemen in 2011 by a CIA drone strike.
Houthi media says al-Shami
"pointed out that the Americans used to train their individuals in Yemen and send them abroad to carry out operations for them, and then affix the accusation to Yemen as an excuse to come under the cover of fighting those individuals."Another document from the State Department dated 1998 highly suggests US interests in establishing a military presence in Yemen around the sea of Aden.
"I've been saying this for a long time. People that think that these organizations; al-Qaeda, ISIS, are organic, non-state-backed organizations are either lying or are completely stupid. The fact that ISIS had all these American weapons, they didn't come from thin air. This was part of a plan. The same thing with al-Qaeda; the fact that this organization which has been attacked all over the world continues to survive 20 years on, and spread, it's not by accident. It's done by security and intelligence organizations in Washington, D.C. and in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and by Ali Abdullah Saleh.The Tenets of Tenet
"This recording fits the bill; that Anwar al-Awlaki and others, they were sometimes knowingly or unknown being used as a tool."
George Tenet is the second-longest serving director of the CIA. Originally brought in to the post by Bill Clinton, he oversaw the Bush administration's response to the September 11 attacks.
According to the 9/11 Commission Report, after Tenet asked for the Saudi's help with Osama bin Laden prior to the attacks, the Saudi's response was so encouraging that Clinton made Tenet "his informal personal representative to work with the Saudis on terrorism," which included at least two trips to Riyadh.
Following the 9/11 attacks, Tenet authorized the CIA's use of waterboarding and other torture methods.
Tenet told 9/11 investigators that he had not met with President Bush in the month prior to the attacks, but was later corrected by a CIA spokesman that same evening, who said he did.
A CIA Inspector General inquiry accused Tenet of failing to do enough to prevent the attacks, saying "by virtue of his position, [Tenet] bears ultimate responsibility for the fact that no such strategic plan was ever created" despite the CIA knowing of the dangers presented by al-Qaeda.
told the BBC:
"Many of the difficulties that were listed in that report today - the inability to share information, the lack of people to support and run operations against Osama bin Laden - those were problems that were brought to Mr. Tenet's attention as early as 1996 and he never did anything about them."Tenet was "too busy schmoozing with foreign leaders... that he forgot that his job was to manage the intelligence community," former CIA analyst Ray McGovern has said.
According to journalist Bob Woodward, who interviewed George Bush himself for his book Plan of Attack, Tenet and his deputy presented the president with satellite footage purported to show weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Unimpressed, Bush asked whether "this is the best we've got?" Tenet then leapt from the couch, raised his arms, and told the president it was a "slam dunk!" When Bush challenged him again, Tenet repeated "The case, it's a slam dunk."
According to Woodward:
"I asked the president about this and he said it was very important to have the CIA director - 'Slam-dunk is as I interpreted is a sure thing, guaranteed. No possibility it won't go through the hoop.' Others present; Cheney, very impressed."Hijinks with the Hijackers
Anwar al-Awlaki has been perhaps the most enigmatic figure in the so-called War on Terror; even after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, al-Awlaki enjoyed free travel between Western countries like the United States and the United Kingdom and Yemen. He was killed in a CIA drone strike in Yemen in 2011, a likely-illegal targeted killing of an American citizen with little to no precedent.
Al-Awlaki's name has appeared in connection with a plethora of terrorist attacks against Western targets and, in addition to the now apparent ties to US intelligence, had held relationships with suspected Saudi intelligence officers.
Anwar al-Awlaki would, according to a fellow student at Colorado State, spend his off time in the summer training with the US-funded and equipped Mujahideen in Afghanistan, the precursor of al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and ISIS. The Afghan militants were funneled $20 billion by the CIA in Operation Cyclone, with Osama Bin Laden being a main benefactor, in order to fight off the Soviets defending the then-socialist government.
By 1996, al-Awlaki was recruiting Muslims in the United States to take up arms in foreign lands as he encouraged a young Saudi student to "to travel to Chechnya to join the jihad against the Russians." He did, and was killed in fighting in 1999.
Though the record holds many discrepancies, al-Awlaki's place of birth is said to be in New Mexico. Conservative journalist Paul Sperry writes in his book,
"federal law enforcement records I have obtained indicate that he was born in Aden, Yemen, on April 21, 1971, and first came to the U.S. as a Yemeni citizen on a J-1 research-scholar visa on June 5, 1990." Meanwhile, "a search of state vital records in New Mexico turns up no birth certificate."Al-Awlaki's now-revealed status as a CIA asset may help explain this discrepancy and how — if it's true that al-Awlaki was not born in the U.S. — he wound up with citizenship.
Anwar Al-Awlaki moved from Denver to San Diego and became the Imam at the Masjid Ar-Ribat al-Islami mosque. There, he held court with Nawaf al-Hazmi, Khalid al-Mihdhar, and Hani Hanjour, all three of whom would go on to hijack the planes that crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11.
According to the 9/11 Commission report, Hanjour's older brother claimed Hani had gone to Afghanistan "in the late 1980's, as a teenager, to participate in the jihad and, because the Soviets had already withdrawn, worked for a relief agency there."
Even Ali al-Ahmed, a leading critic of Saudi Arabia, says the propaganda campaign promoting the Mujahideen in Afghanistan deluded him when he was very young. "It was part of a plan," he said.
Meanwhile, Hazmi and Mihdhar had joined up with the Bosnian Mujahideen following the breakup of socialist Yugoslavia, a conflict which saw the Clinton administration and the Pentagon oversee clandestine foreign arms shipments Islamists fighting in the dirty war. Hazmi and Mihdhar were even granted Bosnian citizenship to fight there. Al-Qaeda operative and "principle architect of the 9/11 attacks" according to the 9/11 Commission Report, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, had "also spent time fighting alongside the mujahideen in Bosnia and supporting that effort with financial donations."
As I have previously reported, the Brooklyn-based Al-Kifah Afghan Refugee Center, "a front for Maktab al-Khidamat, an organization co-founded by Osama bin Laden" was used by the CIA in Operation Cyclone to send young American Muslims to fight in Afghanistan, and continued to be used by the Clinton administration to recruit young fighters to the war in Bosnia.
Lily Lynch, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Balkanist Magazine, told me:
"The Bosnian War drew extremists of all types from all over the world. The El Mujahid, the unit of foreign mujahideen fighters in Bosnia, videotaped themselves committing war crimes against Serbs including beheadings and torture. There are also reports that the mujahideen terrorized the local Bosniak population by making aid contingent upon radical conversion.According to the 9/11 Commission Report, Al-Awlaki was under investigation by the FBI in 1999 and 2000 after they learned he
"Unfortunately, much of the discussion of the crimes committed by El Mujahid in Bosnia has been led by Islamophobes with a wider political agenda, usually anti-immigration. This has prevented an honest and complete coming to terms with the crimes of the past, including those very real and documented crimes committed by the mujahideen."
"may have been contacted by a possible procurement agent for Osama Bin Laden. Additionally, al-Awlaki had been visited by Ziyad Khaleel, an al-Qaeda operative who purchased a battery for Osama bin Laden's satellite phone, as well as by an associate of Omar Abdel Rahman, the so-called blind Shaykh."Around this period of time, al-Awlaki was the vice-president of the Charitable Society for Social Welfare, a money-funneling front for al-Qaeda.
One contact of al-Awlaki's in San Diego was Omar al-Bayoumi, who introduced al-Mihdhar and al-Hazmi to him. Al-Bayoumi was presented in the 9/11 Commission Report as a "good Samaritan," according to mainstream media reports, who wanted to help fellow Saudis al-Mihdhar and al-Hazmi, who had previously been surveilled by three governments at the request of the CIA before showing up in San Diego.
However, the "28 pages" of the congressional "Joint Inquiry into Intelligence Community Activities Before and After the Terrorist Attacks of September 11" that had long been withheld from the U.S. public until they were declassified 13 years later following lobbying by victims of the terrorist attacks, strongly indicate that al-Bayoumi was a Saudi intelligence officer. Additionally, former US intelligence official Richard Clarke has speculated that he was also a CIA asset. The 28 pages note that the "FBI discovered that al-Bayoumi has ties to terrorist elements as well."
Al-Bayoumi, who was on the payroll of the Saudi monarchy via a third party company, set up al-Mihdhar and al-Hazmi with an apartment. That very same day, four phone calls took place between al-Bayoumi and al-Awlaki.
Another "close associate" of al-Bayoumi and yet another suspected Saudi intelligence officer — and friend of al-Mihdhar and al-Hazmi — Osama Basnan, had been investigated by the FBI in 1993 for his support for Osama Bin Laden, contacts with the Bin Laden family, and holding a party in 1992 for the Blind Shaykh, another Afghan Mujahideen figure who worked with the CIA and Osama Bin Laden. The Blind Shaykh died in prison in 2017 for his role in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.
Money sent to Basnan from members of the Saudi Royal Family had made its way into al-Bayoumi's pockets. The two had called each other "roughly 700 times" over the period of one year. Basnan would later brag that he did more to help the 9/11 hijackers than al-Bayoumi to an FBI asset.
News reports from 2003 note how "FBI officials continue to downplay any possible culpability on the part of Omar al-Bayoumi, Anwar Al-Awlaki or Osama Basnan." Al-Bayoumi and Basnan's extremism wasn't acknowledged by US authorities until the long-withheld 28 pages were released in 2016.
During al-Awlaki's time in San Diego, when he wasn't getting busted for trying to pick up prostitutes or starting failed business ventures, he held frequent, closed-door meetings with al-Hazmi and al-Mihdhar until he went on what he told reporters was a "sabbatical" through "several countries" in 2000, the year that the USS Cole was bombed.
Some time the following year, al-Awlaki resettled just outside Falls Church, Virginia, and became the imam at a local mosque. He was followed by the three hijackers: Hanjour, al-Hazmi, and al-Mihdhar, and an associate of his set them up with an apartment in Alexandria. Additionally, one accused key planner of the 9/11 attacks, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, the so-called "20th hijacker" currently held in Guantanamo Bay, had al-Awlaki's phone number in his personal contact list when his apartment was raided in the days following the attacks.
Freedom of Information Act requests have furnished the public with under-reported documents showing when the FBI investigated al-Awlaki's Visa transactions, an entry for "Atta, Mohammed — American West Airlines, 08/13/2001, Washington, DC to Las Vegas to Miami" turned up. Mohammed Atta is widely described as the "ringleader" of the September 11 attacks.
By this time, al-Awlaki was becoming a somewhat prominent figure, with up to 3,000 people regularly showing up for his Friday services, and with CD box set lectures becoming popular. He went back briefly to San Diego in August 2001 and reportedly told a neighbor "I don't think you'll be seeing me... Later on you'll find out why."
One frequent attendee at al-Awlaki's lectures was Gordon Snow, then-FBI Director of Counterintelligence for the Middle East. Snow had recently been "assigned to assessment, protection, and investigative support missions after the bombing of the USS Cole in Aden, Yemen." Al-Awlaki was also around this time serving as the Muslim chaplain at D.C.'s George Washington University.
Following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks,
"al-Awlaki was one of Washington DC's go-to Muslim sources, considered a moderate Islamic voice with positive views of the United States and the West who did not shy away from publicly condemning Islamist terrorism and the 9/11 attacks"according to a research paper published by the Homeland Security Digital Library. In highly-public remarks, he was condemning the attacks, but just days after he was giving comments to Islamic websites blaming Israel and claiming the FBI had placed the blame on any passenger on those flights with Muslim-sounding names.
Though it was then not known that al-Awlaki was the "spiritual leader" of some of the hijackers, the New York Times, National Public Radio, and the Washington Post among others, went to him as their default Muslim voice. He told the Washington Post as they recorded him from the passenger seat of his car in November 2001:
"I think that in general, Islam is presented in a negative way. I mean there's always this association of Islam and terrorism when that is not true at all, I mean, Islam is a religion of peace."In a subsequent video, al-Awlaki downplays the crimes of the Taliban, saying
"the US is kind of demonizing the Taliban, and it's true, the Taliban have made a lot of mistakes in the past, but the Northern Alliance isn't really any better."would become the first imam in history to conduct a prayer service in the U.S. Capitol. Between September 15, 2001 and September 19th, 2001, the FBI interviewed al-Awlaki four times according to FBI documents. "The FBI told the 9/11 Commission and Congress that it did not have reason to detain Awlaki," according to a later article by the Washington Post.
Within months of the attacks and following a vetting process, al-Awlaki was invited to a luncheon with military brass at the Pentagon as a "moderate Muslim" to hold dialogue with as part of move to reach out to Muslim community members.
Despite his support in high places, al-Awlaki left the United States in 2002 with the Falls Church mosque citing a "climate of fear and intimidation." He would spend the next years in the United Kingdom before returning to Yemen. But he made a stop back in the U.S. in 2002, flying in on a Saudi Arabia Airlines flight with a Saudi agent accompanying him at the connecting airport on his way to JFK, according to law enforcement documents obtained by Paul Sperry.
With an arrest warrant out on him for passport fraud, federal agents detained al-Awlaki upon his return. But a federal judge had rescinded the arrest warrant that very same day, allowing al-Awlaki to walk free.
Even al-Timimi thought something was suspect, reportedly wondering "if Mr. Awlaki might be trying to entrap him at the FBI's instigation," according to his friends. Al-Awlaki left again on a Saudi flight without incident, however, Sperry claims, citing law enforcement documents, that he had another warrant out for his arrest based on an investigation against terrorism financing by the U.S. Treasury Department. That claim has been corroborated by government documents which reveal that FBI agent Wade Ammerman ordered that the warrant be bypassed.
By the time 9/11 Commission Investigators tried to interview al-Awlaki in 2003, they were unable to locate him, according to the report.
And yet, documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act reveal that al-Awlaki was exchanging emails and voice messages with an FBI agent that year. One document has an FBI agent writing to another "Holy crap, [redacted] isn't this your guy? The [imam] with the prostitutes."
Another document has an FBI agent complaining of the 9/11 Commission's "numerous and unrelenting" attempts to access al-Awlaki. Another memo dated within days of al-Awlaki's return to the U.S. to meet with al-Timimi has al-Awlaki's name in the subject line in addition to "Synopsis: Asset reporting."
The Candide of Jihad
When al-Awlaki started preaching in London, his rhetoric took a decidedly more extremist turn with frequent denunciations of non-Muslims and calls for martyrdom. He would relocate to Yemen where he would lecture at a university in Sana'a run by Sheik Abd-al-Majid al-Zindini, who was later designated a terrorist by the U.S. and fought with Osama bin Laden, with U.S. support during Operation Cyclone in Afghanistan.
In 2006, al-Awlaki was arrested again in Yemen for participating in an al-Qaeda plot to kidnap a U.S. military attaché and a Shia teenager. FBI agents would interview him in prison about the 9/11 attacks. After a while, some U.S. officials were "disturbed at the imprisonment without charge of a United States citizen" and "signaled that they no longer insisted on Mr Awlaki's incarceration, and he was released," according to the New York Times.
Following his release in Yemen, al-Awlaki started his own website and his far-reaching online rhetoric became even more extremist and supportive of attacks against the United States. He also started being featured in videos published by al-Qaeda itself and has been dubbed the "bin Laden of the internet."
Abdulhakim Mujahid Muhammad, the perpetrator of a drive-by shooting on a US military recruiting office in Arkansas, claimed to be dispatched by AQAP and carried al-Awlaki's literature; Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 and injured 30 at Fort Hood, had attended al-Awlaki's lectures at the Falls Church mosque and exchanged up to 20 emails with him leading up to his attack (al-Awlaki later described Hasan as a "hero"); Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the failed "underwear bomber," is believed to have met with him weeks prior in Yemen; a New Jersey man by the name of Sharif Mobley who killed a Yemeni hospital guard after he was captured in a raid against al-Qaeda had made contact with al-Awlaki and went to Yemen to seek him out; and the 2010 attempted Times Square bomber had contact with him.reported in 2010. Al-Awlaki is considered to have helped inspire the Boston Marathon bombing, the 2015 attack in San Bernardino, California, and the shooting at the Orlando Pulse Nightclub.
In 2010, al-Awlaki was placed on the U.S. kill list, he then made his way onto the Treasury Department's list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists, and then the United Nation Security Council's list of individuals associated with al-Qaeda.
The following year, the CIA finally liquidated its own former asset with a drone strike.
"The death of Awlaki is a major blow to Al-Qaeda's most active operational affiliate. He took the lead in planning and directing efforts to murder innocent Americans," President Obama said at the time.
Two weeks after the killing of al-Awlaki, another drone strike ordered by Obama killed Abdulrahman al-Awlaki, Anwar's American-born 16-year-old son.
Six years later, President Trump ordered a raid that killed Nawar al-Awlaki, the eight-year-old daughter of Anwar.
Best Frenemies Forever
Yemen has suffered six years of devastating war since revolutionary Houthi forces took over the capital in September of 2014 from then-President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the former vice president of longtime ruler Ali Abdullah Saleh, who is widely considered to be a puppet of Saudi Arabia. The war was exacerbated by the introduction of foreign forces and foreign air power to the conflict, most notably by the Saudi-led coalition's entry on March 25th, 2015.
Six years on, the war has produced what experts have been calling the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world, with the United Nations estimating that 80 percent of the Yemeni population in severe need of humanitarian assistance including 12 million children.
While the U.S. has repeatedly pounded AQAP in Yemen with bombs, they are not entirely enemies. The Saudi coalition, which the U.S. is a part of, is at war with the revolutionary Houthi government, and therefore shares a purpose in the country with al-Qaeda: expelling the Houthis from power.
Associated Press reported in 2018:
"The coalition cut secret deals with al-Qaeda fighters, paying some to leave key cities and towns and letting others retreat with weapons, equipment and wads of looted cash. Hundreds more were recruited to join the coalition itself.In fact, the coalition actively recruits them because they are considered formidable on the battlefield, the outlet says before continuing to detail al-Qaeda figures playing key roles in major militias backed by the United Arab Emirates, another coalition partner.
"Key participants in the pacts said the U.S. was aware of the arrangements and held off on any drone strikes."
And since the U.S. has sent billions of dollars in weapons to the coalition to fight the Houthis, it should come as little shock that al-Qaeda militias are parading around Yemeni city streets in U.S.-made MRAP armored vehicles.
He said the "idea that Muslims are our enemies, we need to bring them down, take their wealth and keep them fighting each other" was started by Henry Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski, the architect of Operation Cyclone, but was mainly supported in the beginning by Qatar.
"they even had to overthrow the government of Pakistan to get this policy through. They made Pakistan into this arm to carry out this thing with Brzezinski.Al-Ahmed describes al-Qaeda as a useful tool for U.S. intelligence and other actors to achieve their geopolitical goals. He tells me a story of a Jordanian carpenter who was pressured and bribed to join al-Qaeda in their effort in Syria against the government of Bashar Assad, with American, British, and Jordanian intelligence officers offering him whatever he wanted to go.
"Al-Qaeda and ISIS would not survive without state support, including the U.S., and they do it because it serves their interests. Not the interests of the U.S., but of those in power and the companies that make money off this."
He didn't want to go, and so they threatened him. Eventually, al-Ahmed describes, he went, came back and was quickly "taken out" upon his return.
"Al-Qaeda is like a whore, and everybody is sleeping with that whore," al-Ahmed said.
About the Author:
Alex Rubinstein is an independent reporter on Substack. You can subscribe to get free articles from him delivered to your inbox here, and if you want to support his journalism, which is never put behind a paywall, you can give a one-time donation to him through PayPal here or sustain his reporting through Patreon here.